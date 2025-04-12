AJ Dybantsa shares 4-word reaction to former Baylor player Robert Wright III transferring to BYU Cougars

The nation's top prospect and BYU signee, AJ Dybantsa, shared his reaction to the Cougars’ latest addition to the portal, Robert Wright III. Wright's commitment to the Cougars was announced on Thursday.

Ad

His future teammate, Dybantsa, shared on his Instagram story a throwback to a post from 2023 when they both participated in the Slam Summer Classic. He accompanied this with a four-word reaction. He wrote,

“dis was the preview.”

AJ Dybantsa’s Instagram story

Wright formerly represented the Baylor Bears before entering the transfer portal on Apr. 8. The point guard was in high demand following his entry to the portal, ranking at No. 10, according to On3. He was also the No. 4 point guard on the portal.

Ad

Trending

As a freshman last season, he averaged 11.5 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game for the Bears. Highlights of his freshman season include an explosive performance against his future team, BYU, in the Marriott Center. He had an impressive 22-point tally and gave six assists in the game.

Wright was the nation's top point guard prospect out of high school. He attended Montverde Academy (FL) where he was teammates with NBA-bound Cooper Flagg, Derek Queen, and Asa Newell.

Ad

He is the latest addition to Coach Kevin Young’s mission of building BYU into a national powerhouse. BYU is bringing him with an NIL package valued at $3 million, according to Field of 68’s Jeff Goodman. He will reunite with AJ Dybantsa ahead of Young's second season in charge of the Cougars basketball.

The Cougars now have the No. 11 recruiting class in 2025 with talents like Dybantsa, Wright, and other commits like Xavion Staton and Chamberlain Burgess.

Ad

The team finished the 2024-25 season with an impressive 26-10 record, getting as far as the Sweet 16 where it lost to Alabama. Elite forward Richie Saunders led the team with an average of 16.5 points and 4.5 rebounds per game.

Revisiting AJ Dybantsa’s McDonald's All-American performance

AJ Dybantsa recently delivered a top performance at the McDonald's All-American game on Apr. 1.

Representing Team West alongside stars like Darryn Peterson, the Duke signee scored 17 points on 7-of-12 shots while grabbing five rebounds and giving an assist. He and his teammates earned a 105-92 triumph over Team East.

BYU fans will be looking forward to the partnership he'll form with AJ Dybantsa and Wright come next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kayode Akinwumi Kayode is a College and High School Sports writer at Sportskeeda since June 2023. Hailing from Nigeria, he has an undergraduate degree in Linguistics and African Languages, and has previously had stints as an entertainment and politics writer for around 7 months. Adept at creating content around historical perspectives, he strives to report stories based only on verified information. His mantra is - truth is always more important than sensationalism.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Kayode admires how Nick Saban developed talent at the team and delivered consistent results, and hopes that the post-Saban era is just as fruitful. He is thoroughly impressed by Johnny Manziel’s talent, and feels that Shedeur Sanders is massively underrated. Nick Saban is his all-time favorite college coach.



While Kayode believes there is little to separate college and mainstream sports, pro leagues absorbing the best athletes leads to their quality being higher. Witnessing the Colorado Buffaloes’ hot streak at start the 2023 football season was one of his all-time favorite college sports moments.



When not writing, Kayode enjoys reading and watching sports documentaries. His most recent watch was "Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In." Know More