No. 1-ranked BYU signee AJ Dybantsa and other top high school prospects have already arrived in New York for the highly anticipated McDonald's All-American Games, which is set to tip off on Tuesday.

Ad

Ahead of the big event, AJ took to his Instagram story on Monday to share a picture of himself and fellow McDonald's All-American Cayden Boozer featured on the iconic Times Square billboards.

He captioned the post with three fire emojis.

“🔥🔥🔥”

AJ Dybantsa shares a look at him and Cayden Boozer being highlighted on Times Square hoardings in New York ahead of the All-American game. (Image via Instagram @aj.dybantsa)

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York is the venue for this year's McDonald's All-American Games. Both the boys and girls games will use the Team East vs. Team West format.

Ad

Trending

Utah Prep star AJ Dybantsa will be competing on the Boys Team West alongside No. 2-ranked prospect Darryn Peterson, who has signed with Kansas, Arkansas' Meleek Thomas, and former NBA star Gilbert Arenas' son Alijah Arenas, among others.

Cayden, on the other hand, will be competing alongside his brother, fellow five-star Duke signee Cameron Boozer, and other top prospects like No. 4-ranked player Nate Ament and Darius Acuff Jr. on the East team.

Ad

The boy's game is scheduled to tip off at exactly 9:00 pm EST on ESPN, while the girl's game starts at 6:30 pm EST on ESPN2.

No. 1-ranked prospect AJ Dybantsa dunks over WNBA superstar in Slam Dunk Contest

Dybantsa took part in the Slam Dunk contest at the McDonald's All-American Games. He leaped over WNBA superstar Angel Reese, who stands at 6-foot-3, to execute a perfect dunk. As expected, fans were seen roaring in excitement in reaction to the dunk.

Ad

Ad

However, even though AJ executed the dunk beautifully, he did not proceed to the next round of the contest.

Five-star Baylor signee Tounde Yessoufou, who will be playing alongside AJ on the Boys West team, went on to win the contest. He defeated other fellow Team West teammates, Chris Cenac Jr. and Caleb Wilson, in the final.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback