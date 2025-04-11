Top international and American high school basketball prospects will lock horns with each other at the Nike Hoop Summit on Saturday. The prestigious basketball game includes some of the best high school prospects, including Duke Blue Devils signee Cameron Boozer, BYU signee AJ Dybantsa, USC Trojans signee Jazzy Davidson, and UCLA signee Sienna Betts, among others.

Ad

The official Instagram page of USA Basketball shared some pictures and a video as the players received signature shoes of the three-time WNBA All-Star Sabrina Ionescu, Sabrina 2s:

"Special 🇺🇸 @Nike Sabrina 2s for the whole crew 🤞," the post was captioned.

Ad

Trending

The carousel of images showed 2024 FIBA U18 AmeriCup gold medalist Mattie Francis, Notre Dame signee Jalen Haralson and Texas Longhorns signee Aaliyah Crump, among others, posing with Ionescu's signature shoe before the Nike Hoop Summit.

Ionescu commented with three fire emojis on the post:

Sabrina Ionescu's reaction to Team USA Basketball's post (Credits: @usabasketball Instagram)

The World roster also features some big names, including son of the 2009 NBA Champion Trevor Ariza, Tajh Ariza; No. 10 player in the 2026 Class Ikenna Alozie; LSU signee Bella Hines and more.

Ad

The famous basketball page Bleacher Report Hoops shared a video of Kiyan Anthony practicing before the Nike Hoop Summit match. Anthony was seen shooting some tough shots and converting difficult layups as the scouts watched from the sideline:

"Syracuse commit Kiyan Anthony has been showing out in front of NBA scouts at @hoop.summit 🔥 @kiyananthony," the post was captioned.

Ad

3 players to watch at the Nike Hoop Summit

#3 Kiyan Anthony

Kiyan Anthony will have something to prove at the Nike Hoop Summit after he was snubbed from the McDonald's All-American Game last week. The 6-foot-5 shooting guard finished high school basketball after leading Long Island Lutheran to a 21-7 overall and a 7-4 record in the Florida Section Nike Elite Basketball League.

#2 Cameron Boozer

Ad

The two-time Gatorade National Player of the Year, Cameron Boozer, led the Columbus Explorers to their fourth consecutive State Championship and the 2025 Chipotle Nationals. Boozer, who is set to join the Blue Devils, has won gold medals at the 2024 FIBA U17 World Cup in Istanbul, Turkey, and the 2023 FIBA Americas U16 Championship.

#1 Nate Ament

Holding offers from top programs, including Louisville Cardinals, Duke, Tennesse and more, Ament remains the top-ranked uncommitted player in the 2025 Class. The 6-foot-9 forward averaged 3.7 points and 1.5 rebounds in 8.7 minutes to help Team USA win the 2024 FIBA Men's U18 AmeriCup. He also led his school, the Highland Hawks, to a State Championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranav Khatri Pranav Khatri is a high school sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Master's in Sports Management and five years of experience in the field working with InsideSport, EssentiallySports, TwelfthManTimes, SportSavour, GeeksforGeeks.



Pranav is a football and basketball fan, and played both in college. He got into basketball and became a Dallas Mavericks fan due to Dirk Nowitzki's loyalty. His favorite NBA moment was Dallas defeating winning the championship, and their journey to the finals through the Lakers and OKC.



When not watching or writing about sports, Pranav runs a fashion jewelry business. Know More