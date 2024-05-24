AJ Dybantsa’s exciting high school basketball career is taking another interesting turn. The basketball prodigy announced his decision to transfer to Utah Prep to play his senior year on Friday. Dybantsa is the top prospect in the 2025 class, with more than 20 offers on his table. The five-star prospect from Brockton, Massachusetts, spent his junior season at Prolific Prep in Napa, California.

Utah Prep confirmed the news on its X account, writing:

“We are beyond excited to welcome the #1 ranked prospect in the world, AJ Dybantsa, to the Utah Prep family!”

A few days ago, the prospect announced that he had received an offer from Utah. His new move means he will be just hours away from the campus.

Looking at AJ Dybantsa's high school career and top offers

It’s not surprising that AJ Dybantsa is one of the most heavily recruited prospects in the 2025 class. The five-star prodigy started high school at St. Sebastian’s School in Needham, Massachusetts. He led the school to the NESPAC Class A state championship game, where it lost to Milton Academy by just one point.

As a freshman, he averaged 19.1 points, 9.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.5 blocks. His performance earned him the Massachusetts Boys’ Basketball Gatorade Player of the Year award. He transferred from St. Sebastian’s to Prolific Prep after his freshman season, also reclassifying from 2026 to the class of 2025.

After another interesting year at Prolific Prep, Dybantsa is set to play his final season of high school basketball at Utah Prep. However, the biggest question around the top prospect is where he will be heading for college. Dybantsa is being recruited by some of the most prestigious programs in the country.

The programs recruiting Dybantsa include Auburn, USC, Alabama, Connecticut, Georgetown, LSU, Kentucky, Arkansas and Kansas. So far, he has only been on visits to two. He visited USC in October 2023 and was also at Auburn in March. After finally deciding on where to play next season, the next big step for Dybantsa would be his commitment. But it’s not a decision to be taken in a hurry.

By virtue of his visits to both campuses, Auburn and USC are the two leading programs in Dybantsa’s recruitment. However, it’s a choice that’s still open, and more visits are likely to be scheduled this summer. Arkansas, Kentucky and Kansas are three other programs in the mix that may be set to thicken more.