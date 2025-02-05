BYU Cougars signees AJ Dybantsa and Xavion Staton let their feelings known after their Utah Prep teammate Anthony Felesi shared some pictures from his visit to the Houston Cougars. The Class of 2026 shooting guard, who ranks No. 42 nationally, shared the pictures on Instagram on Wednesday:

Both Dybantsa and Staton jokingly commented about Felesi visiting the wrong Cougars:

AJ Dybantsa and Xavion Staton share their reaction to Utah Prep teammate Anthony Felesi's visit to Houston Cougars (Credits: @anthonyfelesi Instagram)

"wrong cougs 👎🏾," commented the No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2025 AJ Dybantsa.

"wrong cougs pal," commented Xavion Staton.

The 6-foot-5 shooting guard has played 30 matches for Utah Prep and is averaging 14.3 points, 2.7 assists, 6.1 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 1.2 blocks per contest. This season, Felesi has played six games and is averaging double double, while scoring 13.7 ppg, grabbing 10.7 rpg, dishing out 2.0 apg, stealing the ball 1.5 times, combined with 2.2 blocks in 9.5 minutes per game.

In his freshman season at the Orem Tigers, Felesi played 24 matches and averaged 14.4 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 2.9 apg, 1.3 spg and 1.0 bpg. He ranks aNo. 13 in the shooting guard position and No. 1 in Utah.

While talking to the Salt Lake Tribune, Felesi talked about his conversation with BYU coach Kevin Young:

“I think it’s like more energetic and more like [Young] wants you. He wants me,” Felesi said. “So he actually comes out and is not beating around the bush. Like, he’s actually real, like a straight to the point person. And I love that. So I think that’s one of the big differences that I noticed. The big shift about it.”

AJ Dybantsa's advice to young players

The No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2025, AJ Dybantsa, appeared in a video posted by Hoophall Classic on Jan. 19. In the video, Dybantsa talked about plenty of topics, including his basketball ambitions, high school starting five, and more.

Furthermore, Dybantsa also had some advice for the young players:

"Stay at work and don't care about the media too much," said Dybantsa.

When asked about his basketball goal for the year, Dybantsa talked about getting selected in the McDonald's All-American game. His goal was completed after the roster was revealed last week.

AJ Dybantsa was selected to play in the West team with other top recruits, including Alijah Arenas, Darryn Peterson, Koa Peat, Caleb Wilson and Tounde Yessoufou, among others.

