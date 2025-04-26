AJ Dybantsa and Xavion Staton share their reactions as Kevin Young's BYU Cougars add former Southern Illinois forward Kennard Davis Jr. to roster 

AJ Dybantsa and Xavion Staton played their senior year of high school basketball together at Utah Prep. The duo will now head to the BYU Cougars next season to join head coach Kevin Young's side.

Ad

Young's side got another addition to their roster as the former Southern Illinois Salukis, Kevin Davis Jr., joined the Cougars via the transfer portal. The 6-foot-6 sophomore shared the news on his official Instagram page on Friday:

Ad

Trending

Both Dybantsa and Staton were elated with Davis Jr.'s addition and shared their reactions in the comments section of the post:

AJ Dybantsa and Xavion Staton share their reactions as Kevin Young's BYU Cougars add former Southern Illinois forward Kennard Davis Jr. to the roster (Image: IG/ kdavisjr30)

"!!!!!," commented Xavion Staton.

Ad

AJ Dybantsa commented, "tssss!!"

In his freshman season at Illinois, Davis Jr. averaged 4.2 points, three rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.1 steals and 0.7 steals per contest in 32 games. He shot 41.7% from the field, including 30.0% from behind the arc in 21.1 minutes per game.

He improved his stats in his sophomore year. Davis Jr. started 31-of-32 games for Illinois and averaged 16.3 points on 45.4% shooting, including 37.6% from behind the three-point line. He also grabbed 4.9 rebounds, dished out 2.6 assists, stole the ball 1.3 times and had 0.2 blocks in 34.1 minutes per contest.

Ad

AJ Dybantsa, the No. 1 ranked recruit, according to On3's Industry Rankings, signed for the Cougars on Oct. 12, while Xavion Staton, who ranks at the 37th spot nationally and third spot in the center position and Utah, signed for the Cougars on Nov. 4.

Both the players had plenty of offers from top programs, including Alabama Crimson Tide, Stanford Cardinals, USC Trojans, North Carolina Tar Heels and Arizona Wildcats, among others.

How many players have joined AJ Dybantsa's BYU this season?

With AJ Dybantsa and Xavion Staton signing from the Class of 2025, a three-star power forward from Orem High School, Chamberlain Burgess, will also join the Cougars next season. Burgess signed for the Cougars on Oct. 30.

Ad

In the transfer portal, four-star point guard Rob Wright transferred from the Baylor Bears to BYU on Apr. 10. He was accompanied by the Washington Huskies' 6-foot-8 small forward Dominique Diomande, who transferred to the Cougars on Mar. 29.

The Cougars reached the Elite Eight stage in the 2025 NCAA Championship, before being knocked out by Alabama by a 113-88 scoreline on Mar. 31.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranav Khatri Pranav Khatri is a high school sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Master's in Sports Management and five years of experience in the field working with InsideSport, EssentiallySports, TwelfthManTimes, SportSavour, GeeksforGeeks.



Pranav is a football and basketball fan, and played both in college. He got into basketball and became a Dallas Mavericks fan due to Dirk Nowitzki's loyalty. His favorite NBA moment was Dallas defeating winning the championship, and their journey to the finals through the Lakers and OKC.



When not watching or writing about sports, Pranav runs a fashion jewelry business. Know More