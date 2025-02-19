"AJ x Boozer c'mon": Hoops fans react to who would win matchup between team of top 12 high school basketball prospects ft. Alijah Arenas, AJ Dybantsa

Who would win a matchup between teams led by the Class of 2025's top-ranked prospects, AJ Dybantsa and Darryn Peterson? Green Light Media's Instagram post posed that question on Sunday, which sparked quite a debate among fans.

The post grouped 10 of the top 12 prospects into two teams. No. 1-ranked Dybantsa was with Darius Acuff, Meleek Thomas, Caleb Wilson, and Cameron Boozer on one team, while No. 2-ranked Darryn Peterson was paired with Mikel Brown Jr., Alijah Arenas, Nate Ament, and Chris Cenac Jr. on the other.

They shared the post with the caption:

"We took ten of the Top-12 ranked high school basketball prospects and pitted them against each other. Who comes out the victor in a 7-game series? 🤔🔥 "

In reaction, fans took to the comments to state which team they believed would come out on top.

"AJ x Boozer c'mon." One fan said, insinuating that a team featuring AJ Dybantsa and Cameron Boozer would be too strong to lose.

Quite a number of fans actually agreed with this opinion, as they also stated that the top team that featured AJ would definitely win:

"Top by a lot lowkey." One fan said.

"Top by whatever they want honestly 😂😂." Another fan said.

Some fans, however, gave their support to the bottom team, which features Darryn Peterson:

"Bottom. That team got some real firepower." One fan said.

"Bottom is the most skilled." Another said.

"Most gone say top bc of the names, but I'm going bottom. They gone play barder. Another said.

While this matchup is purely hypothetical, some of these players will actually get the chance to team up for real at the McDonald's All-American Games in April. Specifically, AJ Dybantsa will play alongside Darryn Peterson, Chris Cenac Jr., Meleek Thomas, and Caleb Wilson on the West team, while Cameron Boozer will join Darius Acuff and Nate Ament on the East team.

Top-ranked AJ Dybantsa has lost twice to No. 2-ranked Darryn Peterson and Prolific Prep this season

The Atlanta Grind Session game on February 8 featured the top two-ranked high school basketball players in the Class of 2025, and they certainly delivered. No. 1-ranked AJ Dybantsa put up 49 points, but it wasn't enough as No. 2-ranked Darryn Peterson outshined him with 61 points, including the game-winning 3-pointer, leading Prolific Prep to an 88-86 win over Utah Prep.

This is Utah Prep's second loss to Darryn Peterson's Prolific Prep this season. Their first matchup in December ended in a 76-70 Prolific Prep win, with Peterson once again outperforming AJ Dybantsa. He delivered 32 points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists compared to Dybantsa's 28 points, eight rebounds, and six assists.

