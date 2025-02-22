"It's a dream I worked for": Four-star IOL reflects on commitment to Kalen DeBoer's Alabama to the Class of 2026

Four-star interior offensive lineman Chris Booker committed to Alabama's 2026 class on Thursday. The standout from Hapeville Charter Career Academy (Georgia) chose Kalen DeBoer's program over schools like Kentucky, Mississippi State and USF.

Ad

"It's surreal," Booker told Bama247 following his commitment. "But it's a dream I worked for and got it done!"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The 6-foot-4, 282-pound prospect becomes the second commit for the Crimson Tide in the 2026 class. He joins four-star cornerback Zyan Gibson, who has been committed since Christmas Eve.

Offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic and general manager Courtney Morgan recruited Booker at Alabama, and the prospect is eager to prove himself at the next level:

"I am a great guy," Booker said. "On the field, there is a switch that flips. I am not the same guy on the field that I am in person. I am 'yes sir, no sir' and 'yes ma'am, no ma'am' and on the field, it doesn't look like it."

Ad

Booker is the No. 30 interior offensive lineman in the 2026 class and the No. 40 recruit in Georgia, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. With his commitment, Alabama's 2026 class now ranks No. 11 in the nation and No. 6 in the Southeastern Conference.

Previously, the Tide had a commitment from another four-star interior offensive lineman, Zykie Helton, who decommitted in March.

Chris Booker plans more visits to Alabama

Chris Booker's commitment to Alabama came after getting an offer from the school during his junior day trip on Feb. 1. The Crimson Tide first showed interest in him last fall and maintained steady communication ever since:

Ad

"It was kind of surreal because, like Alabama as the first team to show interest — that’s not really heard of," Booker told Tide Illustrated. “So it was a lot of emotions after that. And then the way that they kept — they’re consistent with their time and trying to create a relationship and it's going really good so far. So that’s why I’m putting my energy in them because they’re putting their energy into me.”

Booker attended Alabama's 52-7 win against Mercer on Nov. 16 and their 28-14 victory over Auburn on Nov. 30. With his commitment now secured, he has three more visits planned: Mar. 22, Apr. 8 and an official visit from May 30 to June 1.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback