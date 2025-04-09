"It definitely means a lot","just truly a dream": Sophomore WR excited after receiving offer from Kalen DeBoer's Alabama

Kalen DeBoer and his Alabama coaching staff recently extended offers to several sophomores, including wide receiver Jaden Upshaw. The 2027 class prospect visited Tuscaloosa on Friday and left with an offer from the Crimson Tide.

“It definitely means a lot just growing up seeing all the great wide receivers come from there, just truly a dream,” Upshaw said on Tuesday, via Touchdown Alabama.

The 6-foot-2, 202-pound WR has become a notable name in recruiting this year. Before receiving Alabama's offer, he had already been offered by USF, Auburn, Georgia Tech, East Carolina, Georgia State, Florida, Ole Miss, Florida State, Memphis, Tennessee, Mississippi State and Missouri since January.

Upshaw plays at Leesburg High School in Georgia, where the in-state Bulldogs have also extended an offer. Georgia wide receiver coach James Coley serves as his primary recruiter.

The Bulldogs are considered the frontrunners in his recruitment, with a 19.5% chance, according to On3. However, the Crimson Tide, with a 14.6% chance, could see their odds rise as Upshaw makes more visits to Tuscaloosa.

Jaden Upshaw reveals his fit in Alabama

Jaden Upshaw has yet to receive rankings from recruiting sites like On3 and Rivals, but his knack for making explosive plays after the catch and hauling in contested receptions makes him a promising WR prospect. In his sophomore season in 2024, he recorded 62 catches, 840 yards and 11 touchdowns.

"Just being a guy that can make plays when needed, I’ll say with the deep concept, I’ll definitely fit perfect in that and the quick game, yards after catch and all that,” Upshaw said on Tuesday, via Touchdown Alabama.

Upshaw has just received the Alabama offer, but he is already showing significant interest in the program.

"I plan to be up here way more often," Upshaw said, via Rivals.

If Upshaw commits to the Crimson Tide, he will become the first WR for the 2026 class, which has two commitments. He would also be the second Georgia native in the class, joining four-star athlete Alexander Ward.

