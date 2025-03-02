"I can see myself in an Alabama uniform": Four-star 2026 class DL sets multiple visits to Kalen DeBoer's program

Multiple unofficial visits have been lined up for four-star defensive lineman Elijah Golden. The 2026 class standout remains a top target for Kalen DeBoer's Alabama and has scheduled three visits to the Crimson Tide.

Ad

According to On3’s Chad Simmons on Saturday, Golden will have three visits to Tuscaloosa: Junior Day on March 22, a spring visit from April 4-6 and an official visit from June 13-15.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Originally from Florida, Golden plays for Cardinal Mooney High School in Virginia. The Crimson Tide staff is recruiting the 6-foot-3, 260-pound prospect as hard as any other school in the nation and Alabama defensive line coach Freddie Roach is leading the role.

“The way they are recruiting me and how they are a winning program has Alabama up there for me," Golden said on Friday, via On3. "I feel like I can see myself in an Alabama uniform.”

Ad

At one point, North Carolina was considered the leader in Golden’s recruitment, but Alabama now holds the edge with a 26.9% chance of landing him, per On3’s projections. Despite the momentum, Golden is in no hurry to make a decision.

"I am trying to wait and let things play out," Golden said, via 247Sports. "I might commit on Dec. 4."

Golden has received offers from multiple big programs and has scheduled additional visits, including Clemson on March 8, Virginia Tech on March 19 and Notre Dame on April 17.

Ad

What will Elijah Golden's potential commitment mean to Alabama's 2026 class?

Elijah Golden recorded 61 tackles (29 tackles for loss), 10 sacks, eight quarterback hits and one pass breakup in 11 games, earning him MaxPreps Junior all-American second-team honors. He is the No. 20 defensive lineman in the 2026 class and the No. 31 recruit in Florida, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

Golden also noted that he can play the three-technique position, lining up on the interior between the opposing guard and tackle.

Ad

"My game is different from a lot of others," Golden said in September, via Florida Rivals. "I can do the three tech and play edge. I am very versatile."

Golden’s potential commitment would give Alabama four recruits in its 2026 class. The Crimson Tide's cycle ranks No. 11 in the nation and No. 6 in the Southeastern Conference.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback