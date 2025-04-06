"Alabama is one of the programs that has set the standard": Four-star Michigan State safety commit sparks interest in Kalen DeBoer's school

Alabama has been actively extending scholarship offers to several prospects in the 2026 and 2027 recruiting classes over the past few days. One of the latest to receive a scholarship from Kalen DeBoer’s program is 2027 class four-star safety Khalil Terry, who was offered on March 24.

Ad

"Alabama is one of the programs that has set the standard,” Terry said on Thursday, via Touchdown Alabama. “I think it’s a winning program with a lot of tradition."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Terry has been committed to Michigan State since December but started receiving offers from some of the top powerhouses in the country, including Ohio State, Notre Dame, Georgia and Alabama.

"I’m committed to Michigan State, so I’m really taking it all in," Terry said on Wefnesday, via SI. "The B1G and SEC opportunities are obviously intriguing, though."

Terry is the No. 12 safety in the 2027 class and the No. 15 recruit in California, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

Ad

Khalil Terry has high praise for Alabama coaching staff

Alabama defensive back coach Maurice Linguist and assistant coach Jason Jones sent the offer to Khalil Terry. He has also bonded with Kalen DeBoer and Crimson Tide general manager Courtney Morgan.

"I have a long-standing relationship with Courtney Morgan, so he and Coach Jones offering me was big," Terry said on Thursday, via Touchdown Alabama. "I feel like the coaching staff is really good. They have a tradition of developing good safeties and defensive backs overall.

Ad

"My dad thinks highly of coach Linguist and coach Jones. Coach DeBoer is obviously a great coach. My brother did his pro day at Alabama last year too. I’m excited to get down there and really see the place and learn about the academics."

Besides Terry, Alabama sent offers to multiple prospects in the last few days, including four-star prospects like athlete Roman Voss, offensive tackle Ben Congdon, safety Gavin Williams, defensive lineman Jalen Brewster, defensive back Ashton Alston and offensive lineman Ismael Camara.

DeBoer has two committed players in the 2027 class but has yet to secure a safety prospect.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Maliha Maliha is a High School Sports news and listicles writer at Sportskeeda. A post graduate in Management Information Systems, it was her love for writing and sports which led her down the path of sports content creation. An experienced NBA and NFL writer, she covered the two sports extensively at SportsZion and SportsKnot before joining SportsKeeda.



Maliha is a huge Baltimore Ravens fan and is in awe of quarterback Lamar Jackson's dual-threat abilities. She also admires Tom Brady and her all-time favorite coach is 3-time Super Bowl champion Andy Reid. She is a big advocate of high school sports and believes that elite athletes reach a top level owing to the discipline, hard work, team dynamics, resilience, adaptability and self-confidence learnt by playing sports in high schools. Aaron Rodgers leading the Green Bay Packers to victory on his debut against the Minnesota Vikings is one of her fondest NFL memories.



Maliha places a high emphasis on accuracy in her content. She does thorough research, always double checks facts, and only uses information from most relevant and credible sources for her articles. When not writing, she likes to read history and biographical books. Know More