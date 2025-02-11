Alabama and Florida look to be potential destinations for 4-star OL from Georgia as he announces his commitment date

Four-star Alabama and Florida target Bear McWhorter has set a date to announce his commitment. McWhorter announced the date for his commitment on Monday, along with the programs making up his final five options - Alabama, Florida, South Carolina, Clemson and Michigan.

McWhorter is the No. 38 offensive lineman in the 2026 class, according to the 247Sports Composite. The Cass High School (White, Georgia) product is highly sought-after by college programs, having received at least 30 offers, per 247Sports. Inching closer to his college decision, the standout has shortlisted the aforementioned five programs.

The Alabama Crimson Tide are projected to be well ahead of the others in the race. The On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine has given them an 84.7% probability of landing McWhorter. McWhorter revealed in a chat with 247Sports what he thinks about the Tide:

“I have a great relationship with coach Kalen DeBoer. And I've also gotten to spend a lot of time around a lot of their players on the team, and I could see myself playing with them and hanging out with them.”

However, the Florida Gators have a factor that may work in their advantage: McWhorter’s relationship with Billy Napier. This relationship goes back to the prospect's childhood, and even before his birth, telling 247Sports:

“My dad was teammates with Billy Napier in college, so I've known him my whole life. He was kind of my dad's mentor at Furman. Overall great guy.”

What are Bear McWhorter’s chances of committing to another school apart from Alabama and Florida?

Despite their advantage, DeBoer and Napier face a tough challenge from South Carolina, Clemson and Michigan in McWhorter's recruitment. The Gamecocks will hope to capitalize on McWhorter's “good relationship” with Shane Beamer and his mother's connection with Columbia, where she grew up.

The offensive lineman has also pointed out his parents’ inclination to send him off to Michigan:

“It's one place that's further away that they're comfortable sending me off to.”

The question, though, is where does that leave Clemson? The Tigers’ impression on the teenager is that of a program with a great culture that recruits the best prospects and gets regular playoff action.

McWhorter had committed to Arkansas but withdrew his pledge from the Razorbacks in June 2024, reopening his recruitment. His last visit before announcing his commitment date was to Florida State's junior day on Jan. 25.

