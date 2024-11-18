Alabama IOL commit Michael Carroll reacts to 5-star QB Julian Lewis' decommitment from Lincoln Riley's USC

It was just a matter of time for five-star quarterback Julian Lewis to flip from USC, as he had shown all the possible signs in the past few days by taking trips to other schools. The official decommitment came on Sunday, and Lincoln Riley's program immediately got over the predicted blow by flipping five-star quarterback Husan Longstreet from Texas A&M.

Lewis' decommitment became a hot discussion among other recruits as well, including five-star Alabama interior offensive lineman commit Michael Carroll. In On3's Hayes Fawcett's Instagram post about Lewis' decommitment, Carroll left an emoji.

“👀"

Expand Tweet

Trending

Lewis has been heavily favored to flip from USC to Colorado any time. Likewise, Carroll has also been linked to Deion Sanders' program for the last few days. He was at the Colorado vs. Utah game on Saturday and witnessed the Buffaloes beating the Utes 49-24.

This was Carroll's first-ever trip to Boulder following his commitment to Alabama in June. Even before the trip, he shared On3's post about his visit on his Instagram story, with the caption,

“Perfect timing 👀🦬

Expand Tweet

Although barely any recruits are talking about Carroll's flip to Colorado, we are less than a month away from the early signing period, and anything can happen at any time.

Moreover, Colorado is 8-2 overall and 6-1 in the Big-12 this season. The school's performance and Sanders' charm already witnessed several flips in the last few weeks.

Is Colorado the only leader in Julian Lewis' commitment?

Just a week ago, Tom Loy of 247 Sports predicted Julian Lewis would eventually commit to Colorado.

Despite whispers of the Buffaloes holding a commanding position, he hasn't visited Boulder recently. However, his decommitment from USC came just hours after witnessing Georgia's 31-17 victory over Tennessee on Saturday.

Rivals’ Adam Gorney offered insight into the situation, saying:

"Prior to his weekend visit to Georgia, I was told by two sources - neither inside the family - that Colorado is the clear leader now for five-star QB Julian Lewis."

The Bulldogs have a commitment from four-star quarterback Ryan Montgomery for their 2025 class, which might complicate their pursuit of Lewis.

Meanwhile, Colorado remains without a quarterback commitment in the class, and current QB1 Shedeur Sanders is also heading to the NFL. With no competition at the position, Colorado could offer Lewis an immediate opportunity to lead the offense.

For now, Colorado still appears to have a slight edge at the moment, but recruiting is notoriously unpredictable.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback