Alabama QB Keelon Russell & Chris Henry Jr. react as Kobe Bryant's nephew recaps major SEC visit

Jett Washington, Kobe Bryant's nephew, capped off his visit to Alabama last weekend on a good note, before heading to USC on Tuesday. The next day, Washington shared several photos from Tuscaloosa on Instagram, including shots in Alabama's white jersey.

"Blitz," he captioned the post.

Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell and fellow Class of 2026 recruit Chris Henry Jr. reacted to his post.

"Hard," Henry wrote.

"I likeeee," Russell commented.

Jaxon Richardson also commented under Washington's post.

"My brotha," Richardson wrote.

Some fans also shared their reactions.

"firee," wrote another user.

"that red look nice fam," commented another user.

"Harddd," another fan said.

Jett Washington, a product of Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas), is the No. 3 safety in the Class of 2026, according to On3.

Jett Washington praises Alabama following his visit

Jett Washington, accompanied by his family, concluded his official visit to Alabama over the weekend on a positive note.

"Without a doubt, this visit helped Alabama. This was definitely a great visit for me and my family," Washington said in an interview with On3. "The feeling I had on this visit was that I could see myself there and that I could be around those guys. This visit made me feel even better about Alabama than I did before. They are definitely around the top of the list."

Since last year, he has been constantly in touch with Alabama coaches and his former high school teammate, Derek Meadows, a freshman receiver for the Crimson Tide.

Following Alabama visit, USC Trojans host Jett Washington

On Tuesday, Jett Washington visited Lincoln Riley's USC Trojans. He was the first and only recruit who was present at the campus, earning full attention from the Trojans' coaching staff. He spent time with Riley, defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn, defensive backs coach Doug Belk and general manager Chad Bowden.

Washington is scheduled to visit Ohio State on Friday and Oregon on June 13, in addition to a possibility of scheduling visits to Texas and Texas A&M.

