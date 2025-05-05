Alabama's Keelon Russell shares 2-word reaction as sought-after WR Ethan 'Boobie' Feaster makes major recruiting announcement

Highly touted wide receiver Ethan Feaster set social media ablaze with a bold announcement—his commitment date is locked in for Jul. 4. The DeSoto High School star, who has offers from Alabama, USC, LSU and Texas A&M, shared a striking graphic teasing his decision.

Ad

Ad

Trending

Among the many reactions, Alabama quarterback commit Keelon Russell drew attention with a simple and powerful two-word response:

“Cmon brudda,” accompanied by a string of elephant emojis—signaling his hope that Feaster will join him in Tuscaloosa.

Image via Ig@hayesfawcett3

Russell’s comment added fuel to speculation that Alabama is a serious contender for the explosive receiver’s talents. The DeSoto standout recently reclassified from the 2027 to the 2026 class and is trending toward reclaiming his five-star status across several recruiting platforms.

Ad

Feaster, listed at 6-foot-2 and 180 pounds, is regarded for his dynamic playmaking ability, including strong route running, impressive downfield speed and physicality after the catch. His wide catch radius has made him a top target for major Power Five programs.

Alabama remains firmly in the hunt, especially after Crimson Tide wide receivers coach JaMarcus Shephard traveled to Texas for a recent in-person evaluation. The Aggies also remain a major player, with Feaster slated for an official visit to Texas A&M on Jun. 13. He previously attended their Maroon & White spring game on Apr. 19.

Ad

LSU appears to be the current frontrunner, with On3 projecting a 91% chance that Feaster commits to the Tigers. However, with official visits still pending, Alabama and Texas A&M are very much in the race. Feaster’s decision could shape the 2026 recruiting cycle significantly.

USC remains in contention as Ethan Feaster prepares for key official visits

Ethan Feaster is set to take official visits to all four of his final schools. The schedule begins with Alabama on May 30, followed by USC on Jun. 6, Texas A&M on Jun. 13, and wraps up with LSU on Jun. 20.

Ad

USC’s continued presence in Feaster’s top choices stems from its reputation for wide receiver development.

“I’d rank LSU, Ohio State, then USC as Receiver U,” Ethan Feaster told On3. “Coach (Dennis) Simmons and Lincoln Riley have been a great combo since Oklahoma. I really like the culture they’ve built.”

By the time Feaster arrives, USC quarterback Husan Longstreet—currently a five-star in the 2025 class—is projected to lead the Trojans’ offense. He’ll be followed by 2026 four-star Jonas Williams, another highly regarded prospect.

USC’s 2026 class leads the nation with 27 commitments, including two five-stars. However, the wide receiver group remains thin, creating an opportunity for Ethan Feaster to make an immediate impact.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aman Sharma Aman is a journalist who has been covering college sports at Sportskeeda since 2023. Graduating with a specialization in Transportation Technology, he believes his educational background, although seemingly unrelated, helped him develop the research, analysis and critical thinking skills important for his current role.



Aman is adept at contextualizing current events within historical narratives. He is also good at technical deep dives and presenting comprehensive report strategies, coaching tactics, and player performances with precision. Through meticulous research, multiple sourcing, timeliness, transparency, and adherence to ethical standards, Aman works to ensure accuracy and relevance in articles.



Caitlin Clark's recent achievement of becoming the NCAA Division I all-time leading scorer is his current favorite college sports moment. He also admires Clark and Angel Ree¬se, Caleb Williams, Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders. Iowa Hawkeyes basketball, LSU, Alabama Football, Michigan Football are his all-time favorite college teams.



Aman finds relaxation and inspiration in activities like reading, hiking, playing badminton & table tennis. Know More

USC Trojans Fan? Check out the latest Trojans depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.