Alabama’s Keelon Russell shares his reaction to former Duncanville player Cam Williams’ post following NFL Combine

The NFL Combine 2025 took place from Feb. 27 to March 2 at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis and many of the top college football athletes participated in the event. Texas Longhorns offensive tackle Cam Williams also made an appearance.

Williams from the Class of 2022 picked the Longhorns over other top programs and started in 2024. He demonstrated huge potential and had a great Combine, cementing himself as a Day 1 or Day 2 pick, according to the Austin American-Statesman.

The offensive lineman shared a few pictures from the Combine on his Instagram account.

Five-star quarterback from the Class of 2025, Keelon Russell showed his respect to the former Duncanville alum. The Alabama signee simply commented on two salute emojis.

Keelon Russell's reaction

Both Russell and Williams are part of the rich footballing history at Duncanville.

Cam Williams was a four-star prospect from the Class of 2022 and was ranked No. 243 in the country, as per On3. He was also the 15th-best player at his position and was the 41st-best overall prospect from the state of Texas.

Kalen DeBoer talks about five-star Alabama signee Keelon Russell

Keelon Russell, a five-star quarterback from Duncanville High School signed with the Alabama Crimson Tide on National Signing Day. He chose the program over other top schools such as SMU, Ole Miss, Florida and TCU.

Crimson Tide coach Kalen DeBoer spoke about Russell and compared him with some of the freshman QBs he's coached over the years.

"He’s up there, he certainly is," DeBoer said, as per On3. "He’s got a long ways to go, I think that’s the way he looks at it. He’s excited about what this growth is gonna be, even in this spring.

"But his ceiling and what he accomplished through what you can see on the high school film, he’s a pretty elite quarterback coming in as a high school senior, current freshman for us."

Keelon Russell is ranked No. 2 in the nation and is the second-best quarterback in the Class of 2025, as per On3. He is only behind Michigan signee Bryce Underwood in the class rankings and is the best overall recruit from the state of Texas.

