Alabama's recruiting momentum builds with four-star DL target Nolan Wilson's preference list

Alabama got major good news on Thursday, as four-star defensive lineman Nolan Wilson included Kalen DeBoer's program in his top 5. The 2026 class recruit is set to be in Tuscaloosa for an official visit to the Crimson Tide on May 30
In March, Wilson told Touchdown Alabama he has strong feelings for the program:
“I love them. I got a place in my heart for them, because I got that offer from them. I love the coaches. Freddie Roach, I got a good relationship with him. I got a good relationship with the bossman (DeBoer) himself. I love the staff, love everything about it.”
The 6-foot-4, 250-pound prospect is also considering Auburn, Ole Miss, Miami and Florida. According to 247Sports’ composite rankings, he is the No. 6 defensive lineman nationally and the No. 3 player in Mississippi.
The standout from Picayune Memorial (Mississippi) is known for converting speed into power and his knack for forcing fumbles on sacks. On3 gives Alabama the best odds to land him at 29.5%, with Ole Miss (21.6%), USC (18.5%), Auburn (12.4%), Florida (6.3%) and Miami (3.3%) trailing behind.
If he chooses Alabama, Wilson would become the second defensive lineman in their 2026 class, joining fellow four-star Kamhariyan Johnson.
Alabama will host multiple DL prospects on May 30
Alabama is set to enjoy a star-studded recruiting day on May 30, and multiple defensive line prospects are expected to be in Tuscaloosa on that day. One such visitor will be three-star prospect JJ Finch out of Warren Central (Indiana). He is the No. 48 defensive lineman in the 2026 class and the No. 3 recruit in Indiana, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.
Earlier this month, Finch revealed 13 schools as he attempted to narrow down his list, and the Crimson Tide made the cut alongside LSU, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Oklahoma, Miami (Florida) Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State and Purdue.
Two other big defensive lineman to be present at Tuscaloosa on May 30 are four-star prospect Titan Davis and three-star recruit Tyson Bacon.
Davis is a standout from DeSmet (Missouri) and is ranked the No. 9 defensive lineman in the 2026 class and the No. 2 Missouri. Meanwhile, Bacon is the No. 46 defensive lineman in the cycle and the No. 15 recruit in Alabama. He was earlier committed to Tennessee but backed off in April.