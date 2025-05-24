Alabama's recruiting momentum builds with four-star DL target Nolan Wilson's preference list

Alabama got major good news on Thursday, as four-star defensive lineman Nolan Wilson included Kalen DeBoer's program in his top 5. The 2026 class recruit is set to be in Tuscaloosa for an official visit to the Crimson Tide on May 30

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

In March, Wilson told Touchdown Alabama he has strong feelings for the program:

“I love them. I got a place in my heart for them, because I got that offer from them. I love the coaches. Freddie Roach, I got a good relationship with him. I got a good relationship with the bossman (DeBoer) himself. I love the staff, love everything about it.”

Ad

The 6-foot-4, 250-pound prospect is also considering Auburn, Ole Miss, Miami and Florida. According to 247Sports’ composite rankings, he is the No. 6 defensive lineman nationally and the No. 3 player in Mississippi.

The standout from Picayune Memorial (Mississippi) is known for converting speed into power and his knack for forcing fumbles on sacks. On3 gives Alabama the best odds to land him at 29.5%, with Ole Miss (21.6%), USC (18.5%), Auburn (12.4%), Florida (6.3%) and Miami (3.3%) trailing behind.

Ad

If he chooses Alabama, Wilson would become the second defensive lineman in their 2026 class, joining fellow four-star Kamhariyan Johnson.

Alabama will host multiple DL prospects on May 30

Alabama is set to enjoy a star-studded recruiting day on May 30, and multiple defensive line prospects are expected to be in Tuscaloosa on that day. One such visitor will be three-star prospect JJ Finch out of Warren Central (Indiana). He is the No. 48 defensive lineman in the 2026 class and the No. 3 recruit in Indiana, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

Ad

Earlier this month, Finch revealed 13 schools as he attempted to narrow down his list, and the Crimson Tide made the cut alongside LSU, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Oklahoma, Miami (Florida) Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State and Purdue.

Two other big defensive lineman to be present at Tuscaloosa on May 30 are four-star prospect Titan Davis and three-star recruit Tyson Bacon.

Davis is a standout from DeSmet (Missouri) and is ranked the No. 9 defensive lineman in the 2026 class and the No. 2 Missouri. Meanwhile, Bacon is the No. 46 defensive lineman in the cycle and the No. 15 recruit in Alabama. He was earlier committed to Tennessee but backed off in April.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Maliha Maliha is a High School Sports news and listicles writer at Sportskeeda. A post graduate in Management Information Systems, it was her love for writing and sports which led her down the path of sports content creation. An experienced NBA and NFL writer, she covered the two sports extensively at SportsZion and SportsKnot before joining SportsKeeda.



Maliha is a huge Baltimore Ravens fan and is in awe of quarterback Lamar Jackson's dual-threat abilities. She also admires Tom Brady and her all-time favorite coach is 3-time Super Bowl champion Andy Reid. She is a big advocate of high school sports and believes that elite athletes reach a top level owing to the discipline, hard work, team dynamics, resilience, adaptability and self-confidence learnt by playing sports in high schools. Aaron Rodgers leading the Green Bay Packers to victory on his debut against the Minnesota Vikings is one of her fondest NFL memories.



Maliha places a high emphasis on accuracy in her content. She does thorough research, always double checks facts, and only uses information from most relevant and credible sources for her articles. When not writing, she likes to read history and biographical books. Know More