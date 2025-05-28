Alabama and USC target Brandon Arrington Jr. shares a cryptic post ahead of commitment announcement

Five-star cornerback prospect Brandon Arrington Jr. shared a cryptic post on X on Tuesday as he nears the end of his recruitment process. Arrington is also a track athlete.

Ad

The Mount Miguel (Spring Valley, California) prospect is set to announce his commitment on July 5 after taking official visits to various schools on his final list.

“This might be home,” Arrington tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Coming amidst the heat of his recruitment, the post is probably hinting at a resolve on where he will commit.

Arrington took an official visit to Penn State earlier in May. He will take four more official visits in June, starting with Texas A&M on June 5 before visiting Alabama on June 13. He will visit USC on June 17 and Oregon on June 20.

Arrington also made a weekend stop in Eugene during the spring. He subsequently spoke highly of the visit in an interview with On3 in April.

Ad

“This was one of the best visits I had so far honestly," Arrington said. "Everything was perfect. Just being around the players, coaches, having great conversations with people you never met before.”

Detailing his experience from the spring visit, Arrington added,

“Really just talking to the coaching staff, talking to the true freshmen like Dakorien Moore. Meeting Christian Gonzalez and Troy Franklin and asking them questions about the Oregon program.”

Ad

Penn State cornerbacks coach visits Brandon Arrington Jr.

Following his official visit to Penn State, the Nittany Lions sent their cornerbacks coach, Terry Smith, to visit Brandon Arrington Jr. in California on Saturday. It is the program's way of ensuring they remain in his thoughts ahead of his schedule of official summer visits.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Recounting his visit to Penn State in an interview with On3’s Chad Simmons, he said,

“Penn State was better than I expected it to be. It was my first time there, so I didn’t know what to expect. It was just better than I thought it would be. After the visit, I can see myself there.”

Texas A&M is the favorite to sign Arrington, according to On3. He is ranked the No. 1 cornerback in the 2026 class by On3 Industry Rankings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kayode Akinwumi Kayode is a College and High School Sports writer at Sportskeeda since June 2023. Hailing from Nigeria, he has an undergraduate degree in Linguistics and African Languages, and has previously had stints as an entertainment and politics writer for around 7 months. Adept at creating content around historical perspectives, he strives to report stories based only on verified information. His mantra is - truth is always more important than sensationalism.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Kayode admires how Nick Saban developed talent at the team and delivered consistent results, and hopes that the post-Saban era is just as fruitful. He is thoroughly impressed by Johnny Manziel’s talent, and feels that Shedeur Sanders is massively underrated. Nick Saban is his all-time favorite college coach.



While Kayode believes there is little to separate college and mainstream sports, pro leagues absorbing the best athletes leads to their quality being higher. Witnessing the Colorado Buffaloes’ hot streak at start the 2023 football season was one of his all-time favorite college sports moments.



When not writing, Kayode enjoys reading and watching sports documentaries. His most recent watch was "Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In." Know More