Alijah Arenas’ 22 points were not enough to propel Chatsworth to California State Championship title 

Alijah Arenas, the USC Trojans commit and the No. 12 prospect in the Class of 2025 (as per On3's Industry Rankings), could not lead his team to the 2025 CIF State Boys Basketball Championships, despite scoring 22 points on 38.0% shooting, including 14.2% from beyond the arc, in the finals against the Jesuit Marauders on Saturday.

SLAM High School posted highlights of the 6-foot-5 shooting guard as he converted shots from the 3-point line and displayed his skills in the paint.

"Alijah Arenas dropped 22, but Jesuit pulled out a 66-53 win to take home the California State Championship 👀🚨 @fyrehousemedia," SLAM HS captioned.

The Chancellors were defeated 66-53 in Arenas' final high school game. He also talked about the result, saying that the team should have played harder.

“We should have played harder,” Arenas said, via Sports Illustrated. “It was effort. (Jesuit) had more of it on both ends. We should have stuck together a little bit more.”

While they could not win the championship, Arenas became the 15th CIF player of all time and the first from the LA City Section to reach 3,000 high school career points. He finished with 3,002 points.

Arenas, who reclassified from the Class of 2026 to 2025, retained his five-star status. He is the No. 4 shooting guard nationally and the No. 3 prospect in California, per On3. He received offers from 22 teams across the nation, including UCLA, Arizona, Washington, Kansas, Ole Miss and Butler, among others, but he chose to sign with the Trojans on Jan. 30.

He took unofficial visits to Arizona on Nov. 22, the Trojans on Jan. 27 and UCLA on Feb. 1.

Laura Govan and Dwyane Wade react to Alijah Arenas surpassing 3000 career points

Alijah Arenas' mother is well-known for hyping her kids' achievements on social media. On Sunday, in a video posted by The Hoops Pill on Instagram showing Arenas crossing the 3,000-point mark, Laura Govan and 13-time NBA All-Star Dwyane Wade posted their reactions.

Laura Govan reacts to her son surpassing the 3000 career point mark (image credit: instagram/thehoopspill)

"That's My Baby," Govan commented.

Wade asked for the news to receive more attention.

Dwayne Wade comments as Alijah Arenas surpasses 3k points in his final high school game (image credit: instagram/thehoopspill)

"This story needs more coverage! @wynetwork let’s talk about this!!!" Wade wrote.

Arenas will be joined by Elzie Harrington and Jerry Easter at Eric Musselman's team next season.

