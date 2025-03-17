  • home icon
  • High School Sports
  • Alijah Arenas’ 22 points were not enough to propel Chatsworth to California State Championship title 

Alijah Arenas’ 22 points were not enough to propel Chatsworth to California State Championship title 

By Pranav Khatri
Modified Mar 17, 2025 16:25 GMT
Jesuit defeated Chatsworth 66-53 to win a boys CIF State Division II championship basketball game. - Source: Getty
Jesuit defeated Chatsworth 66-53 to win a boys CIF State Division II championship basketball game (image credit: getty)

Alijah Arenas, the USC Trojans commit and the No. 12 prospect in the Class of 2025 (as per On3's Industry Rankings), could not lead his team to the 2025 CIF State Boys Basketball Championships, despite scoring 22 points on 38.0% shooting, including 14.2% from beyond the arc, in the finals against the Jesuit Marauders on Saturday.

Ad

SLAM High School posted highlights of the 6-foot-5 shooting guard as he converted shots from the 3-point line and displayed his skills in the paint.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Alijah Arenas dropped 22, but Jesuit pulled out a 66-53 win to take home the California State Championship 👀🚨 @fyrehousemedia," SLAM HS captioned.

The Chancellors were defeated 66-53 in Arenas' final high school game. He also talked about the result, saying that the team should have played harder.

“We should have played harder,” Arenas said, via Sports Illustrated. “It was effort. (Jesuit) had more of it on both ends. We should have stuck together a little bit more.”
Ad

While they could not win the championship, Arenas became the 15th CIF player of all time and the first from the LA City Section to reach 3,000 high school career points. He finished with 3,002 points.

Arenas, who reclassified from the Class of 2026 to 2025, retained his five-star status. He is the No. 4 shooting guard nationally and the No. 3 prospect in California, per On3. He received offers from 22 teams across the nation, including UCLA, Arizona, Washington, Kansas, Ole Miss and Butler, among others, but he chose to sign with the Trojans on Jan. 30.

Ad

He took unofficial visits to Arizona on Nov. 22, the Trojans on Jan. 27 and UCLA on Feb. 1.

Laura Govan and Dwyane Wade react to Alijah Arenas surpassing 3000 career points

Alijah Arenas' mother is well-known for hyping her kids' achievements on social media. On Sunday, in a video posted by The Hoops Pill on Instagram showing Arenas crossing the 3,000-point mark, Laura Govan and 13-time NBA All-Star Dwyane Wade posted their reactions.

Ad
Ad
Laura Govan reacts to her son surpassing the 3000 career point mark (image credit: instagram/thehoopspill)
Laura Govan reacts to her son surpassing the 3000 career point mark (image credit: instagram/thehoopspill)
"That's My Baby," Govan commented.
Ad

Wade asked for the news to receive more attention.

Dwayne Wade comments as Alijah Arenas surpasses 3k points in his final high school game (image credit: instagram/thehoopspill)
Dwayne Wade comments as Alijah Arenas surpasses 3k points in his final high school game (image credit: instagram/thehoopspill)
"This story needs more coverage! @wynetwork let’s talk about this!!!" Wade wrote.

Arenas will be joined by Elzie Harrington and Jerry Easter at Eric Musselman's team next season.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी