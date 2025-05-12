Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas' son, Alijah Arenas, took time out to celebrate his mom, Laura Govan, on Mother's Day on Sunday. The five-star USC commit shared a photo of his mom and grandmother, Gloria, on his Instagram story.

He added a heartfelt message:

"Happy mother's day Love you 🤞🏾♥️." He wrote.

Alijah Arenas celebrates Mother's Day with a wholesome post for his mom, Laura Govan. (Image via Instagram @alijah0arenas)

On April 24, Alijah was involved in a serious car crash that left him hospitalized and placed in an induced coma. Laura Govan asked for prayers in the aftermath of Alijah's accident.

Thankfully, he has made a quick recovery and is now back on his feet, with no major injuries.

Alijah Arenas is now set to join the USC Trojans next season, having concluded an impressive high school basketball career at Chatsworth. He spent all three years with the Chatsworth Chancellors (three years instead of four, due to reclassification) and over the course of 97 games, he averaged 30.9 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game.

Alijah will join the Trojans alongside four-star point guard Jerry Easter, who is also a USC commit.

Alijah Arenas' mom, Laura Govan, shared the heartfelt message in support of moms across the world

On March 28, Alijah Arenas' mom, Laura Govan, opened up about the challenges of motherhood in a heartfelt video she shared on her Instagram story.

The video, which was later reshared by an X user, featured the American TV personality speaking candidly about the struggles she faced as a mom.

She also used the moment to encourage others to recognize the hard work mothers put in every day and to always give them the appreciation and support they truly deserve.

"This sh*t ain't no joke. You all have no idea the running around it takes and some of the things we do just to make sure that your kids are straight," said Govan. "When you all see moms doing their thing, not that I want a pat on my back, but for those who deserve a pat on their back, give it to them. It's needed. Some of us don't want a da*n cape, we want a nap. So be easy on the moms, the real ones."

In addition to Alijah, Laura Govan is also the proud mom of Izela, Hamiley, and Aloni Arenas, who are all pursuing careers in basketball.

