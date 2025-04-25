  • home icon
  Alijah Arenas' GF Jayden shares warm message amid Alijah Arenas' serious car accident and induced coma 

Alijah Arenas' GF Jayden shares warm message amid Alijah Arenas' serious car accident and induced coma 

By Pranav Khatri
Modified Apr 25, 2025 16:40 GMT
Day two CIF State basketball championship games at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. - Source: Getty
Day two CIF State basketball championship games at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. - Source: Getty

Alijah Arenas was involved in a serious car accident on Thursday morning, as reported by ESPN's Shams Charania. The three-time NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas' son's car reportedly crashed into a tree and a fire hydrant. However, he had made it out of the car when the emergency responders arrived at 4:55 AM.

His GF, who goes by the Instagram username _jaydennnn._ shared stories with Arenas with a warm message during an unfortunate time for the USC Trojans commit:

GF Jayden shares warm message amid Alijah Arenas' serious car accident and induced coma (Image: IG/_jaydennnn._)
GF Jayden shares warm message amid Alijah Arenas' serious car accident and induced coma (Image: IG/_jaydennnn._)
"i love you." she captioned her first story.
In her second story, Arenas' GF shared a picture of the couple kissing while she took a mirror selfie and captioned it with three red heart emojis:

Jayden shares warm message amid Alijah Arenas' serious car accident and induced coma (Image: IG/_jaydennnn._)
Jayden shares warm message amid Alijah Arenas' serious car accident and induced coma (Image: IG/_jaydennnn._)

Jayden has been very close to the Arenas family, including Laura Govan and the Arenas siblings. She accompanied the family to Paris and was also present with the eldest Arenas, Izela Arenas, when she made her college basketball debut for the Louisville Cardinals against Colorado on Dec. 1.

The 6-foot-5 shooting guard shared a picture as they were in the stands, accompanied by his father and his father's fiancée, Melli Monaco:

Gilbert Arenas, Melli Monaco, Alijah Arenas and his GF turn up to support Izela Arenas' game vs. Colorado (Image: IG/alijah0arenas)
Gilbert Arenas, Melli Monaco, Alijah Arenas and his GF turn up to support Izela Arenas' game vs. Colorado (Image: IG/alijah0arenas)
"Go get Izela Arena's merch ❤️," Arenas captioned his story along with a link to the Cardinals' merch website.
TMZ's report suggested that while Arenas did not suffer any broken bones, the injuries were serious enough for the medical responders to induce coma. Sports Illustrated's Tarek Fattal shared an update on Arenas' health on X (formerly Twitter):

"ALIJAH ARENAS UPDATE: Arenas was in an accident driving a Cyber Truck. It caught on fire, and he inhaled a lot of smoke. According to sources, this was the reason for induced coma (protocol for smoke inhalation). Arenas suffered no major bodily injuries," he posted.
Alijah Arenas' GF Jayden posts about his performance after a tight win

While representing his high school, the Chatsworth Chancellors, Arenas scored 40 points to lead them to a 61-60 win against Long Beach Poly at the Real Run Winter Classic at Inglewood High School in January.

Proud GF Jayden shared a post that published Arenas' highlights, hyping him up with her caption:

"and he gon do it EVERY single time," Jayden captioned her story with a red heart.
Alijah Areans' GF Jayden posts about his performance after a tight win (image: IG/alijah0arenas)
Alijah Areans' GF Jayden posts about his performance after a tight win (image: IG/alijah0arenas)
The story was reposted by Arenas with the caption, "Hell ya."

Arenas will join the USC Trojans next season.

Pranav Khatri is a high school sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Master's in Sports Management and five years of experience in the field working with InsideSport, EssentiallySports, TwelfthManTimes, SportSavour, GeeksforGeeks.

Pranav is a football and basketball fan, and played both in college. He got into basketball and became a Dallas Mavericks fan due to Dirk Nowitzki's loyalty. His favorite NBA moment was Dallas defeating winning the championship, and their journey to the finals through the Lakers and OKC.

When not watching or writing about sports, Pranav runs a fashion jewelry business.

Edited by Gio Vergara
bell-icon Manage notifications