Alijah Arenas' mom Laura Govan congratulates 'Madagascar' star Cedric Kyles and 'Black-ish' star Anthony Anderson on their new venture 

Laura Govan, mother of the USC Trojans commit Alijah Arenas, was elated for comedian, actor, writer, and producer Cedric Kyles and American actor and comedian Anthony Anderson as they commenced a new venture.

Govan shared a few Instagram stories as she visited Kyles' and Anthony's new restaurant, AC Barbeque, on Thursday and congratulated them:

"Congratulations proud of you ...," Govan captioned her first story with a red heart emoji as she tagged Cedric Kyles.

In her second story, the "Madagascar" and "Black-ish" stars stood behind the tills:

"So Proud..," Govan captioned the story and tagged Kyles and Anderson.

She posted another story along with Cedric Kyles, Anthony Anderson and MC Lyte:

"So Proud Of MY family Doing Big Things & Making Major moves," her story was captioned.

Govan also showed her support for American singer-songwriter Usher at the 2025 Met Gala in New York on Monday. He wore a classic black three-piece suit from Ralph Lauren and paired it with a bowtie, a silver button closure chain, and a glittering brooch. His wife, Jennifer Raymond, wore a white blazer with an oversized rosette over a white satin tie and blouse.

Laura Govan shows love to R&B legend Usher and wife Jennifer's outfit at the 2025 Met Gala

"One of MY Favorite Couples look ...," Govan wrote.

Laura Govan opens up about the aftermath of Alijah Arenas' accident

Laura Govan's son, Alijah Arenas, was involved in a car crash as his Tesla Cybertruck crashed into a tree and a fire hydrant on Apr. 24. However, the 6-foot-5 shooting guard made it out of the car but had to be put in a medically induced coma due to excessive smoke inhalation.

Govan shared an IG story as she opened up about being awake for 60 hours:

"Still trying to get back to some type of normalcy ... after staying awake for 60 hours straight running on Mom adrenaline does something to the brain ... Crazy Part I'll do it again if Need Be #GodsHands," Govan wrote on her Instagram story.

Alijah Arenas will be heading to the USC Trojans next season and his development will be watched by millions of basketball fans as a potential future NBA superstar.

