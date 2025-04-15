USC Trojans bound Alijah Arenas's mother and three-time NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas's wife, Laura Govan, is well-known for her entertaining posts on Instagram. Govan usually shares highlights and achievements of her four kids, all of whom play basketball.

However, this time, the 45-year-old shared a hilarious Instagram story describing her quirky personality that people close to her have to deal with. She posted a clip on her stories with the text:

"Random things I blurt out throughout my day and wonder why my family & coworkers think I'm a little off."

Alijah Arenas' mom Laura Govan shares 2-word message along with a clip highlighting her quirks (Image: IG/lauramgovan)

The clip contained a compilation of funny scenes from movies and TV shoes where the actors are seen blurting out random things, which do not make sense out of context.

Govan captioned her story, "All These [with two laughing emojis]."

A user on X (formerly Twitter) posted this video:

The popular Internet personality wanted to illustrate her quirky and spontaneous personality that might seem crazy to the uninitiated. But she didn't seem to care that much about what others thought about her quirks.

Govan is also very active when it comes to traveling and watching her kids' matches. Her eldest son, Alijah Arenas, just finished his senior year at Chatsworth High School. Her eldest daughter, Izela Areans, plays college baskteball for the Louisville Cardinals. Govan's youngest son, Aloni Arenas, plays middle school basketball, and youngest daughter, Hamiley Arenas, finished her freshman season at Notre Dame Knights.

So it's pretty evident that she stays busy making sure her kids are getting all the support they need to give their best on the court.

She also traveled to watch her elder daughter play the second-round March Madness game against No. 2 TCU Horned Frogs last month. She had shared a video of her waiting in a long queue outside Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, before the game.

Laura Govan shows of a sold-out arena as she went to support her daughter Izela Arenas vs. TCU (Image: IG/ LauramGovan)

"Sold out. I ain't never, a day in my life, waited in the line. Today's the day. Today's the day. There's hundreds of people out here. There's like eight of these lines that look like this," said Govan in the first story.

Expand Tweet

Laura Govan shared an adorable moment of her kids dancing together

All four of her kids were seen dancing in sync in one of Govan's videos posted earlier this month, with Hamiley Arenas dancing in front of the camera, followed by Izela, Aloni, and Alijah. The story was uploaded by their proud mother on Instagram.

Govan shows love for kids as they show their cool dance moves (Image: IG/ Lauramgovan)

"ALL MINES," Govan captioned the story as she tagged her kids and added four heart emojis.

Govan's elder son, Alijah Arenas, will be joined by Elzie Harrington and Jerry Easter next season at USC.

