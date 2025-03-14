Laura Govan, mother of the USC commit Alijah Arenas and former wife of the three-time NBA All-Star Alijah Arenas, was impressed by sophomore Ivanna Wilson Manyacka as she received the Maryland Girls Basketball Player of the Year 2024-25.

Ad

Govan, who usually shares her kids' achievements and highlights on her Instagram, shared the news on her IG story, congratulating Manyacka with a four-word reaction:

Alijah Arenas' mom Laura Govan shares 4-word reaction to FIBA gold medallist Ivanna Wilson Manyacka's Gatorade POY honor (Image: IG/ Laura Govan)

"PROUD OF YOU MAMA @IVANNAHOOPS," Govan captioned her story with 10 fire emojis.

Ad

Trending

According to On3, the 6-foot-1 small forward currently remains unranked. However, Ivanna Wilson Manyacka led her team, the Bullis Bulldogs, to a 24-8 overall record and an unbeaten 10-0 record in the Maryland Section Independent School Basketball League, where they sit at the second spot below Flint Hill, who has a 12-0 record.

In two seasons at the Bulldogs, Manyacka has played 49 matches and has averaged a double-double with 17.1 points, 1.8 assists, 10.7 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 1.3 blocks per contest.

Ad

This season, the sophomore has played 25 matches and scored 18.5 points, grabbed 11.1 rebounds, dished out 1.5 assists, stole the ball 2.5 times and had 1.2 blocks per contest. In her freshman year, Manyacka averaged 15.6 ppg, 10.3 rpg, two assists, 2.5 steals and 1.5 blocks per game in 24 matches.

She leads her school in points, rebounds, steals and blocks and sits at the second spot in FG % (62%).

Manyacka is also a gold medalist who helped Team USA win the 2024 FIBA U17 World Cup in Leon, Mexico. She was selected for the team after trials on May 5 in Colorado Springs, CO and averaged 7.9 points and 4.9 rebounds in seven games.

Ad

Laura Govan shows off Alijah Arenas' trophy

Laura Govan was a proud mother after he son, Alijah Arenas, secured the regional title for Chatsworth. Govan took to her Instagram story with the trophy in her hand and posted a short video:

"So this is what I do when I come home," Govan said in the video. "I take all their trophies, and then I take my own videos and photoshoots. By myself with this sh*t, yes, I do. So that's just what it is. So I got Alijah's CIF trophy. They are state champs, well, they are gonna be state champs, but we are going to Sacramento. Congratulations, Papa, I love you."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Alijah Arenas, who recommitted from Class of 2026 to 2025, will be accompanied by Jerry Easter and Elzie Harrington at Eric Musselman's side next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback