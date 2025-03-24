American TV personality and three-time NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas's ex-wife, Laura Govan, is well-known for sharing her kids' achievements and highlights on her Instagram page. Her eldest daughter, Izela Arenas, plays college basketball for the Louisville Cardinals.

Ad

So the proud mother of basketball star Alijah Arenas naturally posted about her daughter's game.

Govan was seen waiting in line in front of Schollmaier Arena before the No. 7 Cardinals' second-round March Madness game against No. 2 TCU Horned Frogs on Sunday. She took to Instagram to upload a story on the crowd waiting outside the arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

Alijah Arenas' mom Laura Govan shares glimpses of a sold-out arena at Dallas when she went to support daughter Izela Arenas vs. TCU (Image: IG/ Laura Govan)

"Let's Go!!!! @izelaarenas," Govan captioned her story with a fire emoji.

Ad

Trending

"Sold out. I ain't never, a day in my life, waited in the line. Today's the day. Today's the day. There's hundreds of people out here. There's like eight of these lines that look like this," said Govan in the first story.

The 45-year-old was impressed by the number of people waiting to see her daughter's game and rightfully so. In the picture, we can see a long queue of basketball enthusiasts gathered outside the venue.

Ad

Govan also uploaded a photo from the airport on her IG story after the game was over:

Govan shares IG story after her daighter, Izela Arenas' game from the airport (Image: IG/lauramgovan)

"I switched arw at the airport after my baby's game @izelaarenas and just made the flight," she captioned the story.

Ad

A user on X (formerly Twitter) uploaded both the stories as a post:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Unfortunately, the game ended in a 70-85 defeat for the Cardinals. Izela Arenas only played for one minute on the court, collecting one rebound in that duration.

However, it was a highlight game for the 5-foot-6 senior point guard, Jayda Curry, who finished the contest with 41 points on 46.4% shooting, including 6-of-12 from beyond the arc. She also had four rebounds, five assists and three steals in 39 minutes.

She only got help from Olivia Cochran, as the other three of the five starters only combined to score 4 points. That turned out to be the root cause of the team's defeat.

Ad

Laura Govan posts the training clips of her youngest son Aloni Arenas as well

Govan's youngest son is the Class of 2029 player, Aloni Arenas. The eighth grader was seen training with the USC men’s basketball Assistant Coach, Will Conroy, and his son, Will Conroy Jr., recently.

Laura Govan posts her youngest son, Aloni Arenas as he trains with intensity (Image: IG/lauramgovan)

Govan ended up posting a still from the session in her stories. Young Arenas seemed dedicated to mastering the game under the watchful eyes of his coach.

Ad

"This is like he's 50th down and back left/right @chillconroy got Them Working Working ... @dooz5live @aloniarenas," Govan captioned her story.

With Govan's eldest son, Alijah Arenas, committing to USC, she will now have three of her four children playing basketball.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback