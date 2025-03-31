Alijah Arenas will represent the West Team in the prestigious McDonald's All-American Game on Tuesday. The 6-foot-5 shooting guard had all the support from his family during the announcement of the rosters on Saturday.

His mother, Laura Govan, who is active in sharing the highlights and achievements of her kids, shared a wholesome picture of the USC commitment with his younger brother, Aloni Arenas on Instagram.

Alijah Arenas' mom, Laura Govan, shares wholesome photo of him with brother Aloni Arenas at the McDonald's All-American Game. (Image: IG/ Laura Govan)

"Dem Boyz ... My Boyz," Govan captioned her story with two red hearts after tagging her sons.

Govan also shared a video on her IG story as Arenas' name was called at the roster announcement on Saturday.

Govan shares video of her son's name being called out for the McDonald's All-American Game. (Image: IG/ Laura Govan)

"My Son My Papa. Yall Know who it is,'' she captioned her story as she tagged Arenas with two red heart emojis.

The video was also shared on X (formerly Twitter).

"Alijah Arenas for McDonald's All American Game before his name gets called out (Video: Laura Govan IG)," the post was captioned.

Govan hyped up her son as his name was called.

Alijah Arenas' trajectory has seen a huge boost since he reclassified from the Class of 2026 to 2025 in January. The Chatsworth High School player led his school to a 26-9 overall and a 9-1 record in the California Los Angeles City SectionWest Valley Basketball League, finishing ahead of Cleveland, Birmingham and Granada Hills Charter.

He also led his school to the regional finals at the 2025 CIF State Boys Basketball Championships before they were defeated by Jesuit.

Alijah Arenas showcases impressive performance at the McDonald's All-American scrimmages

The scrimmages for the All-American Game took place on Sunday, with Arenas practicing with the West Team.

SportsCenter NEXT showed highlights of Arenas' scrimmage on Instagram.

Alijah Arenas will be accompanied by some elite high school basketball players, including AJ Dybantsa, a BYU signee and the No. 1 player in the 2025 Class; Darryn Peterson, a Kansas signee and the Naismith Player of the Year; and Arizona commitment Koa Peat.

