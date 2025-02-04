"Alijah a PG in my opinion": Hoops fans react to top 10 high school shooting guards rankings ft. Alijah Arenas & Kiyan Anthony

There are plenty of great shooting guards in the Class of 2025, and 247Sports released its updated rankings for the position on Monday, with Alijah Arenas taking the top spot. Meleek Thomas came in at No. 2, Braylon Mullins at No. 3, Isiah Harwell at No. 4, Jasper Johnson at No. 5, Matthew Able at No. 6, and Kiyan Anthony at No. 7.

Alex Lloyd, Davion Hannah, and Kayden Edwards rounded out the top 10. Hoops fans reacted to the updated SG rankings for the Class of 2025. Here is what they had to say. Some fans put the spotlight on Arenas with their comments.

"Alijah a PG in my opinion," one fan said.

"Shame he’s wasting the talent for Musselman. Also Peterson and Maleek Thomas (are) both better," another fan wrote.

"4 is better then 3 imo and I’d take 2 over 1," said one person, stating that they would take Meleek Thomas over Alijah Arenas.

"Leek Thomas the best player in the whole class of 25," an Instagram user wrote.

"Keep sleeping on Alex Lloyd, kid is different," a high school hoops fan commented.

Fans react to 247Sports' Top 10 Shooting Guards list for the Class of 2025 (Source: Instagram/@247sports)

The Class of 2025 has a very competitive crop of shooting guards, and the Top 10 have already announced their commitment decision - From No. 1 Alijah Arenas who committed to USC just last week, to No. 10 ranked Kayden Edwards who has committed to TCU. Most of the top 10 have also completed the formalities and signed with their programs.

Darryn Peterson snubbed in top 10 shooting guards list? 247Sports lists him in a different position

Meanwhile, a lot of people in the comments section were asking where Darryn Peterson was on the list. Peterson, who 247Sports ranks at No. 2 overall, is not listed by the website as a shooting guard, but as a combo guard, as he also plays the point guard position.

He is listed as a combo guard alongside fellow five-stars Brayden Burries, Trey McKinney, Darius Adams and four-star recruits - Kayden Mingo and Dante Allen. Peterson, who has signed with Kansas, is ranked No. 2 overall by 247Sports but is ranked No. 3 overall by other websites such as On3. On3 has power forward and Duke commit Cameron Boozer at No. 2.

