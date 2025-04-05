"All that not to beat their rival": Football fans react to Ryan Day's Ohio securing the commitment of six high school prospects in a short time

Ohio State’s 2026 recruiting class is off to a blazing start, as coach Ryan Day and his staff continue to stack talent following their national championship triumph. In recent weeks, the Buckeyes have landed six new commitments, strengthening a class already considered one of the best in the nation.

According to 247Sports, Ohio State’s 2025 haul ranked No. 4, and momentum has carried into the next cycle. Leading the 2026 class is five-star wide receiver Chris Henry Jr., a 6-foot-5, 205-pound standout from Mater Dei High School (California), rated as the No. 4 player at his position. Henry shut down his recruitment, locking in his future with the Buckeyes.

Despite the recruiting surge, skepticism lingers among fans.

“All that not to beat their rival,” one fan commented, referencing Day’s 1-4 record against Michigan.

Another pointed out,

“Ohio has never signed the number one recruiting class ever.”

Here is how others reacted:

"Womack this weekend too," a fan said.

"hayes still made usc gave his tigers the belt," another said.

"0 wins over Michigan in 1,952 days and counting," a fan said.

Over the past month, Ohio State has secured commitments from safeties Blaine Bradford and Simeon Caldwell, linebacker CJ Sanna and offensive linemen Max Riley, Sam Greer and Tucker Smith.

The emphasis on bolstering the trenches is clear: Riley and Greer are four-star prospects, with Greer standing at 6-foot-7 and 310 pounds.

Tucker Smith, a 6-foot-5, 280-pound interior lineman from Sandra Day O'Connor High in Arizona, became the latest addition on Wednesday. Ranked the eighth-best player in Arizona and the No. 45 IOL nationally, Smith chose the Buckeyes over offers from Arizona State, Kansas State and Minnesota. Ohio State extended the offer on March 21.

With five-star OL Jackson Cantwell still in play and a marquee opener against Texas set for Aug. 30, the Buckeyes’ on-field performance will determine whether this recruiting heater translates into lasting success.

Chris Henry Jr. shuts down recruitment, reaffirms commitment to Ohio State

Despite persistent efforts from major programs, five-star wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. has reaffirmed his commitment to Ohio State. The Santa Ana (California) Mater Dei standout, ranked No. 2 nationally at his position and No. 14 overall in the 2026 class by the On3 Industry Ranking, confirmed last month that he is no longer considering other programs.

“I want to be in Columbus and I want to be a Buckeye,” Henry told On3

The 6-foot-5, 195-pound Ohio native, who transferred to Mater Dei before his junior year, has canceled all visits to those schools, including Oregon’s, which had been considered a legitimate threat following a Junior Day visit in January.

Despite offseason speculation about wide receivers coach Brian Hartline’s future, Henry remained confident.

“I knew he wasn’t gonna leave…we’ve been building this relationship since eighth grade,” he said.

Henry plans to return to Columbus to make his official visit on June 20.

