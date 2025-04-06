"ALL MINES": Gilbert Arenas' ex Laura Govan shows love for kids as they show their cool dance moves

Laura Govan, the former wife of the three-time NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas, is active on social media. While traveling to meet her kids as they all play basketball, Govan showed all four doing a dance move in sync, with Hamiley Arenas dancing in front of the camera, followed by Izela, Aloni and Alijah, on Instagram.

Gilbert Arenas' ex Laura Govan shows love for kids as they show their cool dance moves (Image: IG/ Laura Govan)

"ALL MINES," Govan captioned the story as she tagged her kids and added four heart emojis.

The story was uploaded on X (formerly Twitter) by a user.

With Alijah Arenas helping the West Team to a 105-92 victory in the McDonald's All-American Game on Tuesday night, his mother, Laura Govan, was at the game to support him.

She shared some pictures from the roster announcement of the prestigious game on Saturday.

Govan shares a video of her son's name being called out for the McDonald's All-American Game. (Image: IG/ LauraMGovan)

"My Son My Papa. Yall Know who it is,'' she captioned her story as she tagged Arenas with two red heart emojis.

Arenas stood up to acknowledge his name being called out, and his mother screamed and hyped him up.

Laura Govan leaves a heartfelt message for all the mothers

Govan's younger son, Aloni Arenas, is turning heads as a middle school player. Her younger daughter, Hamiley Arenas, had an exceptional debut season at Notre Dame. Her elder daughter, Izela Arenas, played college basketball for the Louisville Cardinals (but is in the transfer portal), and her elder son, Alijah Arenas, committed to the USC Trojans.

With Govan having to travel to meet her kids and see them play, she shared a heartfelt message in support of all the mothers on her IG story.

Alijah Arenas' mom, Laura Govan, shares a heartfelt message in support of mothers across the world. (Image: IG/ Laura Govan)

"Real M O M Shit ...," Govan captioned her story with red hearts as she tagged all her kids.

"So, let me explain, just because I want you, for all the moms, who support moms, the real moms anyway," Govan said. "But this sh*t ain't no joke. You all have no idea the running around it takes and some of the things we do just to make sure that your kids are straight.

"It's almost 2 a.m. East Coast time. And when I tell you, I've been running. I still got pickups at the airport, dropoffs and everything else you could imagine.

"But, yeah, man, when you all see moms doing their thing, not that I want a pat on my back, but for those who deserve a pat on their back, give it to them. It's needed. Some of us don't want a da*n cape. We want a nap. So, be easy on the moms, the real ones."

Alijah Arenas will be joined by Elzie Harrington and Jerry Easter at Eric Musselman's team next season.

