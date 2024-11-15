"All this talent and he can’t call plays": CFB fans react to Hugh Freeze successfully flipping six players to Auburn's 2025 recruiting class

Hugh Freeze and the Auburn Tigers are having a great recruiting cycle. The program has flipped six recruits in the Class of 2025, including four-star athletes Nathaniel Marshall and Alvin Henderson.

Auburn is one of the best football programs in the country and has built a strong roster for the future. Interestingly, the Tigers have managed to flip these recruits despite a poor season this year.

Freeze has led the side to a record of 3-6 after nine games. The program has won only one game against an SEC opponent.

Auburn's impressive recruitment spree was shared by 'rivalsdotcom' on their Instagram page. Fans flocked to the comment section, praising the program's ability to consistently recruit top players despite a poor season.

"too bad he doesn’t know how to coach, hell of a recruiter tho," one fan wrote about the team's head coach.

"Let’s close it out," another fan commented.

"We need em all," another fan wrote.

Reactions to Auburn's recruiting spree

However, Freeze also received a lot of flak for his poor coaching this season.

"Bro can’t coach tho," one fan wrote.

"all this talent and he can’t call plays," another fan commented.

"Hell yeah now we can miss a bowl game with elite talent instead of just regular," another fan said.

Auburn's Class of 2025 is currently ranked No. 6 in the country, as per 247Sports. The program has landed 28 total commits so far, including a five-star prospect Deuce Knight and 18 four-star prospects, as per the recruiting website.

Auburn has managed to flip five-star prospect Deuce Knight among others

Deuce Knight, a former Notre Dame commit, flipped his pledge to the Auburn Tigers on Oct. 2 this year. He is part of five other athletes who flipped their commitments to Auburn this year, marking an impressive run for the Tigers in the recruiting cycle.

Knight was accompanied by four-star recruits Alvin Henderson, Nathaniel Marshall and Antonio Coleman, along with a couple of three-star recruits, Shamar Arnoux and Sam Turner.

Auburn's 2025 class is one of the best in the country and will be competitive in the upcoming years. Hugh Freeze and the company will hope to have a better 2025 season with these talented recruits.

Deuce Knight is ranked No. 32 nationally and is the sixth-best quarterback in the class, as per On3. He is the second-best overall prospect from the state of Mississippi.

