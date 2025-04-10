Kansas signee Darryn Peterson, who was previously ranked No. 2 in the 247Sports Class of 2025 rankings, has now claimed the top spot as the No. 1 prospect in the class. He overtook BYU signee AJ Dybantsa.

Ad

On Wednesday, 247Sports announced the updated rankings on their official Instagram page, awarding Peterson a 100% scout grade. The post also featured a few highlight clips that showcased Peterson in action on the court.

Ad

Trending

As expected, the post has sparked a number of reactions from fans. Some speculated that Peterson’s jump to No. 1 was influenced by his commitment to Kansas, especially since Dybantsa chose a lower-profile program like BYU.

“All because he went to kansas😂.” One fan said.

“Bahaha. All b/c AJ signed with BYU. You can hype KU up all they want but Self can’t coach in the NIL market.” Another fan said.

Ad

“BYU signed the number one that’s why they can’t put him lol 😂.” Said another.

Some fans simply maintained their stance of AJ being a better player than Darryn Peterson:

“AJ better💯.” One fan said.

“AJ clears him.” Said another.

Some fans, however, agree with the updated rankings, with some even saying the update was long overdue:

“This is long overdue but DP had to prove it to the world and he did.” One fan said.

Ad

“Should have been #1 the whole time.” Said another.

“All because he went to Kansas”: Hoops fans react as Jayhawks commit Darryn Peterson finishes as No. 1 ranked prospect of the 2025 class. (Image via Instagram @247sports)

AJ Dybantsa had occupied the No. 1 spot since he reclassified from the 2026 class. With the updated ranking, he now sits at No. 2 behind Peterson, with five-star Duke signee Cameron Boozer still occupying third place.

Ad

Darryn Peterson won co-MVP at the McDonald’s All-American Game

Five-star Kansas signee Darryn Peterson showed his quality at the 2025 McDonald’s All-American game, leading Team West to a 105-92 victory. Peterson delivered a game-high 18 points with seven rebounds and two assists.

For his performance, he was named co-MVP award along with five-star Duke signee Cameron Boozer, who delivered 16 points and 12 rebounds for Team East.

Interestingly, AJ Dybantsa also played alongside Peterson on the West team. He ended the game with 17 points and five rebounds.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Inioluwa Inioluwa is a High School Sports journalist with a BSc in Microbiology and four years of experience in the field. His love of sports led him to develop an interest in journalism, and that led him here.



A Golden State Warriors fan, Inioluwa's favorite player in sports is Steph Curry and his favorite coach is Steve Kerr. His favorite sporting moment was the Warriors winning the Championship in 2015 after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers in six games.



When not watching or writing about sports, Inioluwa likes to play football and enjoys gaming, especially football manager. Know More