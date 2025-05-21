Laura Govan, the former wife of three-time NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas, shows her support for her four kids, all of whom play basketball, by sharing their highlights and achievements on her social media. Furthermore, Govan is also seen at their games cheering for them.

This time, Laura Govan shared a picture of her youngest son, Aloni Areans, as the eighth-grader dunked the ball during practice at the Adidas 3SSB. Arenas represents the Compton Magic.

Aloni Arenas’ dunk earns proud shoutout from mom Laura Govan (Image: IG/lauramgovan)

Govan tagged her son in her story.

The image was originally taken by a photographer with the Instagram username "elijahvisualz."

Aloni Arenas came into the spotlight after a video of him playing against high school players went viral. The official Instagram page of Overtime posted the video on Oct. 17 last year, where Arenas was seen showing off his dribbling moves to convert tough lay-ups and even shot from the half court:

"Gilbert Arenas got another kid who tuff 👀 @no.chill.gil @aloniarenas (h/t @swishcultures)," the post was captioend.

Furthermore, Gilbert Arenas also shared a highlight of his youngest son after he drilled a buzzer-beater to lead the Compton Magic to a win against the Arkansas Hawks on Saturday:

"@aloniarenas with the Buzzer beater GAME WINNER in double overtime @comptonmagic Lets Go🔥💯," he posted.

The Class of 2028 recruit freed himself from the defender below the rim to receive the pass outside the arc. He then continued to run towards the rim, but faked the defender and converted a stellar mid-range shot before the buzzer.

"He looks a lot like his older brother Alijah Arenas," Basketball analyst on Laura Govan's son Aloni Arenas

The younger brother of the USC Trojans signee Alijah Arenas, Aloni Arenas, has shown a resemblance to the 6-foot-5 shooting guard. The same was noticed by ESPN's Derrick Echols II:

“At first glance, he looks a lot like his older brother Alijah Arenas, who’s been working out with NBA stars all summer despite being a junior in high school,” content producer Derrick Echols II told ESPN’s ‘SportsCenter Next.’

“Aloni is putting in work against high schoolers despite being in middle school,” Echols added.

The youngster also led the Christian Heritage School to a championship last year. His elder sisters, Hamiley Arenas, had a spectacular season at Notre Dame while Izela Arenas will start her sophomore season at the Louisville Cardinals.

