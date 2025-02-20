"Always Oregon for football playing track stars": CFB fans react as 5-star ATH Brandon Arrington Jr. announces his upcoming official visits

Five-star athlete Brandon Arrington Jr. has announced visits to three schools in June. According to a post he made on X (formerly Twitter), he will be at Texas A&M on Jun. 5 before another visit to Oregon on Jun. 13. Following that, he will visit USC on Jun. 17.

His announcement led to reactions from several fans on the social media platform.

A fan of the Oregon Ducks, NYCDuck, boasted of their team’s attraction for multi-sport prospects like Arrington. They wrote:

“Always Oregon for football playing track stars.”

A USC Trojans fan, Zooloo Trojan, tried to sell Arrington on the Trojans’ assistant head coach Rob Ryan, writing:

“You bout to get coached up by Rob Ryan. 40 years of coaching tutelage and all the NFL connections.”

Meanwhile, a Texas A&M fan, Mike Watts, is unbothered about the other two visits, insisting that,

“June 5th the only one that matters. Can’t wait to see you in front of 110,000 fans every single week in Kyle Field.”

Another fan of the Aggies assured the versatile prospect that the program is rich enough to reward him. They wrote:

“A&M does have a big bag!!! Got to make a decision… Fight On!!!”

There were reactions from fans of other schools apart from the three Arrington announced visits to. For example, an Alabama fan, Beetyo, hoped he would announce an official visit to Tuscaloosa as well. They wrote:

“Go ahead and announce that Bama OV for the 20th.”

Similarly, a Colorado fan, King Foster, expressed hopes that Brandon Arrington would visit the Buffs, commenting:

“I hope Colorado.”

Brandon Arrington’s multi-sport profile and college shortlist

Brandon Arrington is one of the high-flyers of the 2026 class, standing at 6-foot-2 with a 180-pound weight. He’s the No. 1 prospect in his position, per the On3 Industry Ranking, while he’s No. 8 nationally. Arrington is a multi-sport athlete who also runs track for Mount Miguel High School in Spring Valley, California.

Described by 247Sports’ Greg Biggins as “one of the fastest sprinters in the country,” he recently set two California Winter Championship records. The records are in the 60- and 150-meter run categories.

He recently listed 12 schools from his 41 college offers which he’s prioritizing in his recruitment. They are Alabama, Oregon, USC, Texas A&M, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Penn State and UCLA.

