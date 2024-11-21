Amid $10.5M Bryce Underwood flip rumors, Sherrone Moore’s next target reportedly reveals itself in 5-star Alabama commit

Michigan’s first-year coach, Sherrone Moore, has reportedly set his sights on a five-star Alabama commitment amid ongoing speculation about flipping LSU commit Bryce Underwood. His new target, Ty Haywood, is an offensive tackle from Ryan High School in Denton, Texas.

Haywood, ranked as the No. 22 overall prospect nationally and No. 5 offensive tackle by On3, emerged as a potential flip target for Michigan following its loss of four-star safety Ivan Taylor to Alabama.

Taylor ended his commitment to the Wolverines on Monday, when he announced his commitment to Alabama. Taylor, who was earlier committed to Notre Dame, became the fourth prospect flipped by the Crimson Tide in the 2025 class.

Michigan is also trying hard to make up for its on-field struggle with quality recruiting. Before the reports linking Haywood to Sherrone Moore's team, there were reports about a $10.5 million NIL package for five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood meant to woo the LSU commit and flip him to Michigan.

Trending

Underwood’s high school teammate, four-star athlete Elijah Dotson, is Michigan’s latest flip. The Wolverines flipped Dotson from his commitment to Pittsburgh.

Michigan fans may be hopeful that Underwood's flip to the Wolverines will only be a matter of time. The quarterback shared Dotson's commitment on his Instagram story with four fingers-crossed emojis. But nothing is assured in the competitive contest for talents that is the recruiting process as the early signing period approaches next month.

What would Sherrone Moore get if Michigan flips Ty Haywood successfully?

Sherrone Moore's squad will get a boost with the addition of a talent like Ty Haywood. Wolverines fans could look forward to a partnership between him and another five-star offensive tackle prospect, Andrew Babalola, who has committed to Michigan. Babalola is On3's No. 3 offensive tackle nationally and No. 15 overall.

A pairing of him and Haywood, who is the No. 5 offensive tackle, would be a dream partnership for any team. Haywood, at 6-foot-5 and 285 pounds, would embody what Moore's Michigan may look like in the years to come. This is the first recruiting class the coach has overseen since he was hired, and it's important that it bears his mark.

Michigan’s most important task in getting Haywood now will be to schedule a visit for him within the two-week window before the early signing period.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.