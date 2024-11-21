Amid flip rumors, LSU commit Bryce Underwood has 1-word reaction to teammate's Michigan move

Michigan State, Iowa, Michigan and LSU all attempted to flip four-star cornerback Elijah Dotson from Pitt. In the end, the Wolverines won the race on Wednesday by successfully making the move.

This is a huge recruitment win for the Wolverines, as Sherrone Moore and his coaching staff were actively pursuing Dotson's Belleville High School (Michigan) teammate and LSU commit Bryce Underwood. Following Dotson’s flip, Underwood acknowledged the move in an Instagram story captioned:

"DOTTTTT🤞🤞🤞🤞."

Michigan has been doing all the possible things to flip Underwood, including a whopping $10 million NIL offer. Now, the Wolverines may use Dotson as well to make the push stronger, though all signs indicate that Underwood will not be swayed by money and stay true to the Tigers.

However, Dotson's flip has boosted the Wolverines' 2025 class, which now has 19 commits in its 2025 recruiting class and ranks No. 11 in the nation. Meanwhile, Pitt now has 22 players this cycle after losing the elite recruit.

Elijah Dotson opens up about his commitment to Michigan

Elijah Dotson's commitment to Michigan doesn’t come as a surprise, as Michigan is his in-state program. He has visited Ann Arbor eight times, including back-to-back weekends to watch the Wolverines face off against Michigan State on Oct. 26 and Oregon on Nov. 2.

"I want to make my hometown great," Dotson told 247Sports following his commitment.

The Wolverines first extended an offer to Dotson last year, and former cornerback coach Steve Clinkscale led his recruitment. Clinkscale’s departure for the NFL slowed the initial process, but Michigan’s new defensive staff, led by LaMar Morgan, reignited the Wolverines’ push for Dotson this past summer.

Morgan’s approach and track record bode well with Dotson:

"He's really cool," Dotson told 247Sports. "They brought him to Michigan for a reason and you see how the defensive backs are playing, so he's a great coach and great person."

Dotson joins Shamari Earls, Kainoa Winston and Jayden Sanders in the Wolverines' secondary. He is now nationally recognized as a top-tier talent, and the On3 Industry Rankings lists him as the No. 158 overall player in the 2025 class, the No. 20 cornerback and the No. 2 recruit in Michigan.

