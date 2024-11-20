"An absolutely dominant performance": Recruiting insider reacts to Kansas commit Darryn Peterson's skills vs the Boozer Twins' Columbus Explorers

Prolific Prep's Darryn Peterson, who signed with the Kansas Jayhawks last week, led Prolific Prep to a 66-54 win over the Boozer twins, who are Duke signees, and the Columbus Explorers in a showcase game played at Florida Atlantic University on Tuesday. The No. 3 recruit in the Class of 2025 compiled 33 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three blocks while shooting 64%.

SportsCenter NEXT posted highlights of Peterson on its Instagram page.

Paul Biancardi, ESPN's national director of recruiting Paul Biancardi, expressed his admiration in a comment.

Recruiting Insider reacts to five-star Kansas commitment Darryn Peterson's performance against the Boozer Twins' Columbus Explorers.

"An absolutely dominant performance by Darryn Peterson," Biancardi tweeted. "His court savvy and self-confidence are on a different level. Only has winning on his mind."

A comment tagged Biancardi, saying that Darryn Peterson was the best high school guard he had seen since the 2016 NBA champion Kyrie Irving.

Fan compares Darryn Peterson with Kyrie Irving.

"@paulbiancardi might agree with me on this one….best HS guard I’ve seen since Kyrie Irving," the post read.

Prolific Prep (7-0) is located in Napa, California. Columbus, where Cameron and Cayden Boozer play, is in Miami. Cameron Boozer, a power forward, is ranked No. 2 by ESPN, while Cayden, a point guard, is at No. 17.

How good is Darryn Peterson?

Darryn Peterson is an exceptional talent who is ranked at the first spot in the shooting guard position and California. He had offers from some of the best programs in the country, including Ohio State, Kentucky, Kansas State and USC.

Beginning at Cuyahoga Falls (Ohio) High School, the 6-foot-5 guard scored more than 1,000 points in his first two seasons. He also earned the Division II All-Ohio title during his freshman year and All-Northeast Inland in his sophomore year.

In the 2022-23 season, he was the finalist for the Ohio Mr. Basketball Award, averaging 31.0 points, 9.8 rebounds, 2.8 steals and 1.3 assists per game. He also led Team USA to the gold medal in the 2023 FIBA Under-16 Americas Championship with 16.8 ppg, 3.8 rpg and 3.7 apg in six games.

Peterson also played club basketball for Phenom United, averaging 28.2 ppg, 7.2 rpg, 4.6 apg, 4.2 spg and 3.0 blocked shots per game this summer in the Adidas 3Stripes Select league.

Apart from Peterson, the Jayhawks secured commitments from Bryson Tiller and Samis Calderon, four-star recruits and power forwards from Atlanta. Also, Jaden Nickens, a three-star recruit from Chatsworth, California, Jaden Nickens committed to Bill Self's team on Thursday.

