"Another bucket": Alijah Arenas' GF Jayden hypes up boyfriend's younger brother Aloni Arenas' hooping skills

Alijah Arenas' younger brother, Aloni, is making his mark on the basketball court and proving that basketball greatness runs in the family. His exceptional performance has even caught the attention of his brother's girlfriend, Jayden. On Tuesday, she posted a picture of Aloni's recent performance on her Instagram story and praised his skills in the caption.

“And another basket @aloniarenas,” she wrote.

Jayden via Instagram

Eighth-grader Aloni is already turning heads with his performances, following in siblings Alijah, Hamiley and Izela Arenas' footsteps. Aloni debuted for the Compton Magic on Dec. 13 and is already being projected as the No. 1 player in the Class of 2030.

His mother, reality TV star Laura Govan, also posted highlights from Aloni’s game on her Instagram, showing her pride in the caption:

“Always ready to shoot @aloniarenas.” and “And my papa played … @aloniarenas.”

Even top basketball pages are taking notice. Earlier this month, The Hoop Spill praised Aloni in its Instagram post.

“Top 7th grader Aloni Arenas is a PROBLEM. The youngest Arenas is a KILLER.”

Aloni Arenas is the youngest of the four children that NBA legend Gilbert Arenas has with her ex-partner, Govan.

Jayden shares an uplifting Instagram story for boyfriend Alijah Arenas

On Saturday, Alijah Arenas dropped 40 points against Long Beach Poly at the Real Run Winter Classic at Inglewood High School. Although the Chatsworth Chancellors narrowly lost the game 61–60, Jayden didn't waste any time to lift Alijah’s spirits.

She reshared a post by Swish Culture and Hoop Spill on Instagram with the caption:

“And he gon do it every single time.”

Alijah responded by reposting her story and adding:

“Hell yeah.”

In December, Jayden shared photos from a beach house trip with Alijah, where the couple wore matching swimsuits. She captioned the post with a heartfelt three-word message:

“My whole heart.”

Alijah has also shown his affection publicly. On Thanksgiving, he posted a photo of the two, calling Jayden his “very thankful pretty girl.”

