"Another Flagg beating UNC": Hoops fans react as Ace Flagg's Greensboro Day bests UNC commit Isaiah Denis' high school

Duke star freshman Cooper Flagg's brother Ace Flagg and his Greensboro team recently defeated UNC commit Isaiah Denis who led Davidson Day School. The North Carolina private school semifinal game, which took place on Tuesday, ended in a 45-39 victory for the Greensboro Bengals.

On Wednesday, Slam HS shared a highlight clip of the game on Instagram, showcasing both Ace and Denis in action for their respective teams. As expected, the post quickly caught the attention of fans, sparking a number of reactions in the comments.

Some fans were quick to praise Ace's performance, drawing comparisons to his brother Cooper and even NBA legend Larry Bird.

"Another Flagg beating UNC I see," one fan commented.

"Another Flagg beating another UNC player," said another.

"Ace looks like a young Larry Bird 😂😂."

"Real Larry Bird regen," one fan said.

"Nah That's Larry Bird," said another.

"Bro look like Larry Bird lol," another said.

Some fans simply praised Ace's skill, emphasizing his good understanding of basketball fundamentals:

"Ace be killing dudes with straight fundamentals 🔥🔥🔥😂."

"Fundamental bucket lord Maine hoops epitome Ace Flagg," said another.

UNC commit Isaiah Denis also got a share of the compliments:

"UNC commit is an absolute bucket getter," one fan said.

"Isaiah HAS ZERO HESITATION WHEN HES SHOOTING THE 🏀 CAROLINA NEEDS THAT BADLY," said another.

With the victory, Greensboro is now on a 30-5 record this season.

With the victory, Greensboro is now on a 30-5 record this season. Their next game is on Saturday against Concord Academy. The Patriots, on the other hand, are now 22-13.

Ace Flagg's Greensboro Day Bengals Hit 30 Wins for the 19th time in 31 Years

With Greensboro Day's win against Davidson Day on Tuesday, they have now recorded 30 wins in 35 games this season. This marks the 19th time in the past 31 years that the Bengals have reached the 30-win milestone.

Last season, Greensboro Day finished with a 24-13 record. However, in the two seasons prior, they hit the 30-win mark, posting a 30-5 record in the 2022/23 season and 32-4 in the 2021/22 season.

With a couple more games left on the schedule, the Bengals have a chance to add to their win total and further improve their record this season.

