"Another game-winner? Might as well hang ts up rn": Hoops fans react to Houston Cougars commit Kingston Fleming's highlights 

Kingston Fleming announced his commitment to the Cougars on Nov. 14. The No. 5 ranked prospect in the Class of 2025 who played for William J. Brennan High School (San Antonio, TX) chose Houston over Texas Longhorns, Texas Tech and Texas A&M.

In Brennan's game against Dynamic Prep (Irving, TX), Fleming made the game-winning dunk as they won a close 88-86 contest. Instagram basketball page Dallas Hoops Scene posted highlights of the 6-foot-3 point guard and the hoops fans were quick to react to it.

The hoops fans were in awe of Fleming's performance as he scored 46 points, eight rebounds and six steals, shooting an impressive 57%.

"another game winner ? might as well hang ts up rn 😂 I got them winning state 💪🏾," commented a fan.

Another fan commented, "Goodness gracious he gets busy!"

"This dude is nice," a fan commented.

This fan compared Fleming to the 2x NBA All-Star Ja Morant:

"P.s he is starting to remind me of Ha Morant. I would imagine Ja starting off looking like this. He is a powerful two foot jumper and he gets up there very quickly. Westbrook, Ja, Steve Francis, Penny, Grant Hill they were all really good two foot jumpers!!!"

"This kid special. Could see him play in the NBA fo sho 👏," a fan commented Fleming has the talent to play in the NBA.

This fan wanted to watch him play live, "Yea, there isn’t any way possible I don’t go see this kid. His school is literally 6 min from my crib smh shame on me!!!!"

How good is Kingston Fleming?

On3 has ranked the San Antonio, TX, native as the No. 20 prospect in the Class of 2025. He is also ranked third in the point guard position and second in Texas.

In four years for Brennan, Fleming played 113 games and averaged 15.7 points, 5.7 assists, 5.2 rebounds, 1.9 steals and 0.4 blocks. In the 2023-24 season, Fleming averaged 17.1 points, 7.1 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 2.0 steals and 0.5 blocks.

He has now entered his senior year and has continued to display remarkable performances on the court. How well do you think he will play for the Cougars next season?

