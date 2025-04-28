"Another number 5" "It's happening": Fans react as UConn HC Geno Auriemma shows up to watch 5-star prospect Jerzy Robinson

Jerzy Robinson, the No. 1 player in the Class of 2026, according to On3's Industry Rankings, finished her junior year at Sierra Canyon High School and is now playing for Sports Academy Swish at the Nike Girls EYBL in Phoenix.

Day one of the EYBL saw a special person in attendance as UConn coach Geno Auriemma watched the match from the sidelines. Basketball page EVision shared some highlights as Jerzy Robinson and Sports Academy Swish 17 EYBL locked horns with Team Prime Nation 17:

Robinson displayed another dominant performance as she finished the match with 25 points. The 6-foot-0 combo guard shot 7-for-25 from the field, including 0-for-7 from the charity stripe.

College basketball fans shared their reactions as they talked about the possibility of Robinson joining the Huskies.

"Jerzy to UConn?!" a fan commented.

"Another No.5," commented a fan, comparing her with Paige Beuckers' jersey number.

"Yeah she look like a husky,'' another fan commented.

Fans react as UConn HC Geno Auriemma shows up to watch Jerzy Robinson via Instagram/@evision_az

However, other fans did not believe that Robinson would choose UConn.

"lool quit it alread,y everyone knows shes going to Arizona or USC to join no. 1 player this year jazzy davidson. Sure auriemma is here to watch her play, but i dont think shes gon choose uconn over some of the offers she already has . anyway the no. 1 player, i hope she doesn't take as long as aaliyah chavez lol," commented a fan.

"Not his type of player," another fan added.

Jerzy Robinson concluded her junior season at Sierra Canyon

In her junior year, Jerzy Robinson led the Trailblazers to a 28-3 overall record and an unbeaten 10-0 record in the California Southern Section Mission Basketball League, where they sit above Harvard-Westlake, Chaminade and Marlborough.

In the 2025 CIF State Girls Basketball Championships, they secured a resounding 71-26 victory over Mission Hills on Mar. 5 in the first round. However, they were knocked out in the regional semifinals after a 69-57 loss against Ontario Christian on Mar. 8.

She will now enter her final year of high school and has one year to decide on her collegiate career.

