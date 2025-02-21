"Anthony Edwards can't fool nobody": Hoops fans react to Baylor signee Tounde Yessoufou's inspired playoff performance

Five-star Baylor signee Tounde Yessoufou had another excellent game on Wednesday, delivering 34 points, 16 rebounds, four assists and three steals to lead the St. Joseph Knights to a commanding 89-49 victory against Bullard at the 2025 CIF Central Section quarterfinals.

Yessoufou's performance garnered a lot of reactions from fans after his game highlights were shared by Hoops Pill on Instagram on Thursday.

Many compared him to three-time NBA All-Star Anthony Edwards.

"Anthony Edwards can't fool nobody," one fan said.

"Thought he was Ant for a sec," another fan said.

"Ain't fooling me that's Anthony Edwards," a fan commented.

"Anthony Edwards 2.0," one fan wrote.

"Just got use to ANT & there is already a younger version of him lol," another fan wrote.

Amid the sea of comparisons, some fans focused on Yessoufou's physicality and build, with some doubting if he is indeed a highschooler.

"Definitely not an highschooler that's a grown man his muscles look forward to developed. Definitely not a teenager," one fan wrote.

"You can tell dude built a lil different," another fan wrote.

"He cooking but are we all still pretending that bro ain't grown??😂," a fan commented.

"Dude turns 19 before he graduates. He has an unfair advantage," another fan commented.

Yessoufou is averaging 28.2 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 3.6 steals per game, leading St. Joseph High School to a 29-1 record this season. The Knights are on an 18-game winning streak, and with the win against Bullard, they are through to the CIF semifinals. They will face San Joaquin Memorial on Friday.

Tounde Yessoufou becomes California's all-time leading scorer

Four games before the Bullard win, five-star Baylor signee Tounde Yessoufou delivered another brilliant performance, scoring 30 points and nine rebounds in the Knights' 93-62 win over Weston Ranch to become California's all-time leading scorer. The record was previously held by DeMarcus Nelson, who scored 3,462 points in 130 games from 2001 through 2004.

In 124 games played, Yessoufou has 3,583 high school career points. He averaged 26.4 points as a freshman, improved to 27.8 as a sophomore and surged to 32.3 in his junior year.

Besides his brilliance in scoring, he has also amassed over 1,277 career rebounds and 272 assists.

