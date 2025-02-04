"Anthony Edwards I see ya": Hoops fans react to Baylor signee Tounde Yessoufou setting an all-time California high school basketball record

After signing for Baylor, Tounde Yessoufou has broken an all-time California high school basketball record after leading St. Joseph High School to a 93-62 victory over Weston Ranch on Saturday. The No. 15 recruit in the Class of 2025 finished the game with 30 points to become California's all-time leading scorer.

Yessoufou scored his 3,463rd high school career point to pass DeMarcus Nelson of Vallejo and Sheldon (Sacramento) who scored 3,462 points in 130 matches. It took the 6-foot-5 small forward 120 games to achieve this feat. Famous basketball page The Hoops Pill shared some highlights of Yessoufou on Instagram on Sunday:

Fans in the comments section compared Yessoufou to the two-time NBA All-Star Anthony Edwards:

Hoops fans react to Baylor signee Tounde Yessoufou setting an all-time California high school basketball record (Credits: @thehoopspill Instagram)

"Ok Anthony Edwards i see ya my boy," a fan said.

"Am I buggin or does he play like Ant," another fan said.

"Ant Ed 2.0," one said.

However, the post saw some hilarious comments from hoops fans, who refused to believe that he was a high school player:

"How old? No way he's a youth," a fan said.

"Is his birth certificate in crayon?" another fan said.

"These photoshopped birth certificates getting outta pocket," one fan said.

Tounde Yessoufou on his decision to choose Baylor

Tounde Yessoufou is ranked No. 3 in the small forward position and No. 4 in California. The Santa Maria, CA native received 14 offers from top programs including Arizona State, USC, Arizona and more before he signed for Baylor on Oct. 2.

“Honestly, it felt like home,” Yessoufou said (per On3). “It’s a small, tight-knit community where everyone genuinely cares for each other. I can focus on myself and my goals without distractions, and their strong faith in God really stood out to me. The program felt special because of their style of play and winning spirit. "

Tounde Yessoufou is the only player that Scott Drew's side signed from the Class of 2025.

