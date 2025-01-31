“Anyone surprised?”: Hoops fans react as AJ Dybantsa puts up dominant double-double vs Sagemont Prep

Utah Prep opened the Montverde Academy Invitational on Thursday, and as many had expected, it was five-star small forward AJ Dybantsa who carried the day for Utah Prep in the game against Sagemont Prep. The BYU signee had 35 points, 15 rebounds and five assists in a close 82-79 win.

The No. 1 overall ranked (in the Class of 2025) also had three steals, while his teammates, four-stars Anthony Felesi and Washington signee JJ Mandaquit, each had 15 points. This display of offensive prowess has gotten many fans talking.

"Anybody surprised?" asked the NBA Future Starts Now Instagram page.

"How come when bro goes crazy which is dam near all the time nobody got nun to say.. he dropped 30 on darryn, 40 on Cameron, 30 Everytime he faced coop plus one the individual matchup… I swear you can always tell how good somebody by how much errbody hating." said another commenter.

"Bigger stronger offensive version of T-MAC, especially the HS version of Mcgrady. I would like to see more of his play making ability, not saying he can’t, just want to see more. And I would like to see him defend elite perimeter players, gonna be interesting watching him develop. @tmac was a very underrated defender, especially his first couple of years in Toronto.," another person complimented.

More people were amazed by AJ Dybantsa's double-double performance as well.

"Its gets to a point where im not even surprise he do double double ts to easy." added another person.

"Coach Kirby moving different . 15 rebounds is the statline that makes me most happy. AJ a killer," added another person.

"League Him," said another commenter.

Fans react to AJ Dybantsa dropping a double-double during the Montverde Academy Invitational (Source: Instagram/ sportscenternext)

Meanwhile, four-star Miami signee Matthew Able dropped 39 points against Utah Prep in a gutsy effort, but it was not enough. As for Utah Prep's newest player, BYU signee Xavion Staton only played nine minutes off the bench but had five rebounds and one block.

Who will face AJ Dybantsa and Utah Prep next during the Montverde Academy Invitational?

The game against Sagemont Prep is the first in a three-day tournament in Montverde, Florida, and is the quarterfinal of that said tournament. AJ Dybantsa and the rest of the Athletes will next face CIA Bella Vista, led by five-star Georgia Tech commit Mouhamed Sylla.

Should Utah Prep beat CIA Bella Vista on Friday, the team will take on the winner between Calvary Christian Academy and host Montverde Academy in the final. Calvary Christian defeated AZ Compass Prep while defending national champion Montverde Academy defeated Windmere Prep.

