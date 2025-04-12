"Anywhere over Auburn": Football fans react as Lane Kiffin adds Braylen Williams to 2026 recruiting class 

Braylen Williams became Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss’ first in-state commit of the 2026 class. The three-star cornerback from Tupelo (MS) announced his commitment on Friday, choosing the Rebels over Mississippi State, Arkansas and Auburn.

Fans had varied reactions to the news, sharing their thoughts on X/Twitter.

“Anywhere over Auburn hung man," one fan said.

“Smart decision young man over Auburn,” one fan wrote.

“Nice, congrats to him,” a fan added.

“Excellent choice young man,” another fan commented.

“Kid loves the baby blue, can't blame him,” one fan said.

“Bad decision, young man,” another fan wrote.

Braylen Williams is a versatile talent who brings a lot to the table in terms of ability on the gridiron. He missed out on the majority of action in his junior season after transferring from Nettleton High School to Tupelo High School. However, he was available in the postseason to contribute to the program’s first Class 7A state championship.

He described his on-field persona in an interview with On3.com:

“I played cornerback and safety. I will do that again my senior season. But I will go back to quarterback, too. So I am trying to balance all of that out.”

Williams stands at 5-foot-12 and weighs 180 pounds. Per the On3 Industry Ranking, he's the No. 78 cornerback in the 2025 class and the No. 29 overall prospect in the state of Mississippi.

He is the first defensive prospect to commit to Lane Kiffin’s 2026 recruiting class. He is also the Rebels’ fourth commitment this cycle, joining receivers Jameson Powell and Zion Legree and running back Ja’Michael Jones.

What Braylen Williams’ commitment means for Ole Miss and Lane Kiffin

Kiffin has become notable for recruiting through the transfer as Ole Miss coach. However, his efforts on recruiting out of high school have taken a great turn in the past two cycles.

Successfully recruiting Braylen Williams in the face of fierce competition from SEC rivals is a big marker of this improvement. He shows no signs of stopping with several offers stretched out to top prospects and positive campus visits recorded in the past months.

Williams’ versatility is an asset Kiffin will likely need as he sets about rebuilding his secondary following the loss of important starters including Trey Amos.

How do you think Braylen Williams and the Ole Miss Rebels will fare next season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

