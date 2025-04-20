Are Koa Peat and Keona Peat related? Exploring links between Arizona commit and Arizona State offensive lineman

Koa Peat, the No. 7 recruit in the Class of 2025, as per On3's Industry Rankings, signed with the Arizona Wildcats on March 27. The 6-foot-8 power forward led his school, the Perry Pumas, to a 27-2 overall record and an unbeaten 8-0 record in the Arizona Section 6A Premier Basketball League.

The 2023 Arizona Gatorade Player of the Year also led his school to the 2025 AIA Boys Basketball State Championships (Arizona). With Koa Peat starting his collegiate career, let's explore the relationship between him and Arizona State Sun Devils offensive lineman Keona Peat.

Are Koa Peat and Keona Peat related?

Koa Peat and Keona Peat are related. They are one of the seven kids born to Todd and Jana Peat. The Wildcats signee is the younger brother of the Sun Devils freshman Keona Peat. The brothers are sons of former St. Louis/Phoenix Cardinals and Los Angeles Raiders offensive lineman Todd Peat.

The 6-foot-4 lineman entered the transfer portal on Thursday. While his destination is unknown, the redshirt sophomore represented Corona del Sol High School, where he was a multi-sport athlete, competing in both football and basketball. He also earned the First Team All-6A Central Region honors in his senior year.

All of Todd Peat's kids played a sport at a collegiate level, with Koa Peat being the latest addition. Their oldest brother, Todd Jr., also played college football for Eastern Arizona, Texas A&M and Nebraska.

Andrus Peat plays in the NFL for the New Orleans Saints, while Cassius Peat played Defensive Line for Michigan State, Eastern Arizona, Scottsdale CC, Pima CC and Virginia.

Their two sisters, Leilani and Maya Peat, also played college basketball. Leilani played for the Seattle Redhawks and the San Francisco Dons, while Maya played college basketball for the Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions before transferring to the Texas Tech Lady Raiders this season.

Koa Peat has also won three gold medals for Team USA at the 2024 FIBA U17 World Cup in Istanbul, Turkey, the 2023 FIBA Americas U16 Championship in Merida, Mexico, and the 2022 FIBA U17 World Cup in Malaga, Spain.

In Turkey, Peat posted averages of 17.9 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per match in seven games.

In Mexico, he led the team with 17.2 ppg and 8.3 rpg, and in Spain, Peat averaged 9.6 ppg, 4.3 rpg and 1.4 apg.

Peat will join Bryce James, Brayden Burries and Dwayne Aristode next season.

