"Arizona with Bryce" "He going to Adidas school": Hoops fans react to Gilbert Arenas' son Alijah Arenas' naming his top 5 schools

Former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas has announced that his eldest son, Alijah Arenas, has narrowed down his choices of schools to go to just five on Monday. These are Kansas, Louisville, Kentucky, USC, and Gilbert's own alma mater, Arizona.

Given that Gilbert is considered a legend in Arizona, the school is a big favorite in landing Alijah Arenas. This may also mean that Alijah may soon team up with Bryce James, who has already signed with the school. This also strengthens some rumors that have popped up after Alijah met with LeBron James' agent, Rich Paul, earlier this month.

Nonetheless, the announcement of his Top 5 schools have gotten a lot of fans talking Arizona Wildcats.

"Arizona with Bryce 🔥🔥🔥🔥," said one fan.

"He going to Arizona," another person added.

"Imagine him and Bryce in the same backcourt," said another commenter.

However, there were other fans who pointed out that the other schools also have a shot, especially Kansas because of Gilbert's ties with Adidas, as well as Louisville where his older sister, Izela, is currently a freshman.

"He going to adidas school," said one person regarding Kansas' deal with Adidas.

"If y’all know Gil it’s probably KU or Louisville. Gil won’t stray from the 3 stripes," said another person.

"Arizona or Louisville. Pops was Cat, but his sister plays basketball at LU so it’s a toss up for sure," another commenter pointed out.

Fans react to Alijah Arenas narrowing down list of possible schools to five (Source: Instagram/On3Recruits)

Gilbert Arenas announced the final five schools during his podcast, "Gil's Arena." However, he has not yet revealed any timeline as to when Alijah will be making his big decision. Previously, the elder Arenas revealed that his son will be conducting official visits by the spring of this year.

Which school was the favorite to land Alijah Arenas prior to Gilbert Arenas' announcement?

Before Gilbert's big announcement, however, On3 considered UCLA to be the favorite in landing Alijah Arenas. However, the Bruins did not even make it to the list of final five schools, though No. 2 ranked Arizona did. UCLA was given a 34.4% chance, while Arizona had a 30.1% chance.

With UCLA now out of the picture, Arizona is now probably the new favorite, with Adidas schools Louisville and Kansas not far behind. It is very much possible that Alijah Arenas go the route most NBA sons take and go for their father's alma mater, but Gilbert's ties with Adidas should not also be ignored, especially when elder sister Izela is playing for one of those schools.

