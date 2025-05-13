Arizona Cardinals' Marvin Harrison Jr. claims younger brother and Ohio State target Jett Harrison is "more talented" than he ever was

Marvin Harrison Jr.'s younger brother, Jett Harrison, received an offer from the Ohio State Buckeyes on Sunday. This was the youngster's fifth offer after Duke, Syracuse, Tennessee and Boston College, as per SportsCenter. Marvin played his college football at Ohio State and Ryan Day will hope to add his brother to his roster as well.

The 6-1 receiver received high praise from his brother, calling him "more talented."

"He's definitely more talented than I ever was at his age," Harrison said about his younger brother. "He's starting early with the routes and everything from my dad. I am super excited to see how he comes along. It's going to be very scary to see how he progresses."

Jett Harrison is an unranked prospect, but his older brother was a four-star recruit out of high school. He was ranked No. 73 in the country and was the 11th-best player at his position in the Class of 2021, as per On3. He was also the fourth-best overall recruit from the state of Pennsylvania.

Marvin Harrison Jr. played for the Ohio State

The Ohio State Buckeyes landed the commitment of the Arizona Cardinals' wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. in October 2019. He chose the program over top schools such as Penn State, Syracuse, Florida, LSU, Michigan, West Virginia, Baylor and Notre Dame.

"I loved it," Harrison Jr. said after his visit to Ohio State prior to his commitment, as per 247Sports. "I loved the atmosphere. It’s a good place to be. We toured the facilities. They’re great. They were the first college facilities I’ve really seen."

During his time at St. Joseph's Preparatory School, Harrison helped his team win three consecutive state championships while tallying 2,625 yards and 37 touchdowns.

Harrison Jr. played for the Buckeyes for three seasons and accumulated 2,613 yards and 31 touchdowns on 155 receptions. He received the Fred Biletnikoff Award in 2023 for being the best receiver in college football.

Harrison Jr. was selected fourth in the 2024 NFL draft by the Arizona Cardinals. The 22-year-old athlete played 17 games last season and tallied 885 yards and eight touchdowns on 62 receptions. He tied Larry Fitzgerald and Anquan Boldin's franchise record for most receiving TDs as a rookie with eight.

