Koa Peat, the Arizona Wildcats signee, is the No. 8 recruit in the Class of 2025, according to On3's Industry Rankings. The 6-foot-8 power forward finished his high school basketball career at Perry and will be heading to Tommy Lloyd's side next season.

Peat shared some words of encouragement for the son of the 2008 NBA champion Eddie House, Kalek House. This was after Kalek posted a carousel of images from his time playing for the Oakland Soldiers at the Nike EYBL on Sunday. The post also featured the No. 6 recruit in the Class of 2026, Jason Crowe Jr.:

Koa Peat was also joined by a Texas A&M Aggies commit, Jeremiah Green, and the Boozer twins' former teammate, Jaxon Richardson, in the comments section of House's post:

Arizona signee Koa Peat shares 3-word message to former NBA champ Eddie House's son Kalek House's EYBL post (Image: IG/kalekhouse)

"Keep hoopin fam," Peat commented.

Jaxon Richardson commented, "Twinn,'' with a fingers-crossed emoji.

Jeremiah Green commented with a fingers-crossed emoji.

Kalek House, who ranks at the 131st spot nationally, 20th spot in the point guard position, and seventh in Arizona, is a three-star recruit. He has played two seasons at AZ Compass Prep National in Chandler, AZ. In 51 matches, House averaged 19.0 points, 2.2 assists, 5.9 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 0.6 blocks per game.

In his freshman year, House posted averages of 16.3 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 2.4 apg, 2.4 spg and 0.6 bpg in 27 games. Last season, he scored 22.1 ppg, grabbed 6.4 rpg, dished out 2.0 apg, stole the ball 2.6 times and had 0.7 blocks in 24 matchups, helping the Dragons to a 19-8 overall record.

According to On3, Kalek House has received offers from the Washington State Cougars, Arizona State Sun Devils and Michigan Wolverines.

Koa Peat's initiative for young athletes

Along with his brother, the Las Vegas Raiders' offensive tackle Andrus, and his wife, Ashley Peat, Koa Peat started a non-profit organization named "Peat's Purpose." The organization focuses on supporting the youth in need, focusing on education, health and sports.

He shared a carousel featuring pictures of the work they are doing on Instagram on Thursday:

"Thank you to everyone who came out to the first free annual Peat Bros camp @peatspurpose," Peat captioned the post.

Peat, who signed for the Wildcats on March 27, will be joined by the son of the four-time NBA champion LeBron James, Bryce James, Brayden Burries and Dwayne Aristode.

