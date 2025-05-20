Koa Peat, Arizona Wildcats signee and a future teammate of Bryce James, the son of four-time NBA champion LeBron James, is one of seven siblings who will start their collegiate career next season after concluding a stellar high school basketball career at Perry.

The 6-foot-9 power forward shared a throwback picture from the basketball court to wish Keona Peat, his elder brother and Arizona State Sun Devils offensive lineman, on his birthday on Monday:

Arizona Wildcats signee Koa Peat shares throwback snaps to celebrate brother Keona Peat's birthday (Image: IG/koapeat)

"Happy birthday brudda," Koa captioned his story and tagged Keona Peat.

Koa Peat shared another picture of the duo from the beach:

Koa Peat is the youngest of his siblings and will be the first brother to play college basketball. His oldest brother, Todd Jr., played college football for Eastern Arizona, Texas A&M and Nebraska. Cassius Peat also played for Michigan State, Eastern Arizona, Scottsdale CC, Pima CC and Virginia as a defensive line.

Andrus Peat plays for the New Orleans Saints in the NFL, while his two sisters, Leilani and Maya Peat, play college basketball.

Koa Peat, who ranks in the ninth spot nationally, fourth in the power forward position and first in Arizona, received offers from top programs, including Arizona State, Texas, Houston and North Carolina, among others.

However, after taking an unofficial visit on Feb. 17 and an official visit on Nov. 22 last year, the power forward signed for the Wildcats on March 27.

Koa Peat featured in the Sports Stars Of Tomorrow

The former Perry player was featured on the Instagram page "Sportsstarstv" on Wednesday as a Sports Stars Of Tomorrow. In the episode, his mother, Jana Peat, talked about how the success of his siblings had an influence on Koa Peat.

"I think that the success of my other children has affected Koa in that he has pretty much grew up in a gym and on a football field. He was in the stroller, and I was pushing him to all these games, and it's just become second nature to him," Jana said.

Koa Peat also talked about working out with his siblings and how he "looked up to them":

"No, it was really cool to go see them play, for sure, because I always looked up to them. I think just, it's a one-two thing, I mean, going and working out is what I've always wanted to do, and I've always wanted to get better on my craft."

Peat and Bryce James will be joined by Brayden Burries and Dwayne Aristode next season.

