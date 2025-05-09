Arkansas commit Meleek Thomas drops 2-word reaction to Taylen Kinney's latest IG snaps

Arkansas commit Meleek Thomas dropped a 2-word comment under four-star class of 2026 prospect Taylen Kinney's latest Instagram posts. The post in question was a carousel of 11 pictures, featuring different moments of the 6-foot-2 point guard's time with the Wildcat Select, an AAU team.

In reaction to the post, Meleek said:

"Lil bro🤞🏾🤞🏾." referring to Kinney as his little brother.

Other hoopers, including Washington commit Jasir Rencher and Willie Foster, also commented on the post.

"Last ride." Rencher wrote.

“Brudda.” Foster said.

Fans also reacted to the post with different comments:

"DDG HIMSELF 😂😂." One fan said.

"Different." Another fan said, and

"Camera couldn't keep up," Another fan said, referring to some blurred images in which Kinney was in motion.

Meleek Thomas' reaction to Taylen Kinney's latest IG snaps. (Image via Instagram @taylen_kinney13)

Taylen Kinney is currently ranked No. 25 in the ESP's class of 2026 rankings. He ended the just-concluded season after an impressive run with RWE at the Overtime Elite. He averaged 20.1 points, 4.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 2.3 steals per game, helping RWE to the second round of the OTE tournament.

Like Kinney, Meleek Thomas also ended this season playing for the City Reapers at the OTE. He, on the other hand, led his team to the OTE finals, where they unfortunately lost to YNG Dreamerz. Meleek is now set to join the Arkansas Razorbacks after concluding his high school basketball career.

As for Kinney, he is heading into his final year of high school basketball, which is a period where he'll also have to make his college decision. Many college programs are already in the running to secure his commitment.

Which college program has the highest chance of landing Taylen Kinney?

Taylen Kinney is currently one of the most sought-after prospects in high school basketball. The four-star point guard currently holds 35 college offers, including offers from Kentucky, Purdue, Louisville, Oregon, Ohio State, Notre Dame, and Xavier, among others.

According to On3's prediction, Kentucky is ahead in the race with a 35% chance of securing his commitment. Closely behind Kentucky is Purdue, which has a 30.7% chance. Other schools still in the mix include Cincinnati (7.1%), Louisville (5.9%), and Notre Dame (5.9%).

Kinney still has a year of high school basketball to play, which also means he's got a year to make his decision. Whichever programs he chooses, he'll be a valuable addition.

